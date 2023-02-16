Sony just launched a long-awaited update to its VR line with the PSVR 2. But, what if you have a library full of PSVR games?

Can the PSVR 2 play PSVR games?

The PSVR 2 cannot play games designed to run on the original PSVR.

“PS VR2 is designed to deliver a truly next-generation VR experience, with advanced features such as haptic feedback, adaptive triggers, inside-out tracking, eye tracking and more. Due to this new approach to playing games in PS VR2, PS VR games are not compatible with PS VR2,” explains Sony in its PSVR 2 FAQ.

Sony Interactive Entertainment’s Senior VP of Platform Experience Hideaki Nishino originally broke the news in an episode of the Official PlayStation Podcast last September.

“PlayStation VR games are not compatible with PlayStation VR2 because PlayStation VR2 is designed to be a truly next-generation virtual reality experience,” said Nishino in the podcast (via Gematsu).

“PlayStation VR2 has much more advanced features like an all-new controller with haptic feedback and adaptive triggers, as I’ve said, and inside-out tracking in it, 3D audio is coming together, 4K HDR of course… so this means that making games for PlayStation VR2 requires a whole different approach than the original PlayStation VR. These features actually enable developers to create worlds that feel more vivid and alive, and bring players closer to the experience than ever. I believe that.”

The lack of backward compatibility for PSVR games means you’ll need to start building your library from scratch if you’re upgrading from the older PlayStation headset. It also renders games like Astro Bot Rescue Mission completely inaccessible at the time of writing.

Thankfully, Sony has already announced a decent lineup for the PSVR 2. This includes the likes of Horizon Call of the Mountain, Resident Evil Village and No Man’s Sky, as well as ports for Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge, Moss, Moss: Book II, Demeo, Thumper, Pistol Whip and Beat Saber.

Sony has also stated that some games could be available for cross buy or upgrades on a title-by-title basis, though this will depend on the preference of that game’s developer. Likewise, some VR games will be available as cross-gen products, with the PS4 version running on PSVR and the PS5 version compatible with the PSVR 2.

In case you weren’t aware, the PSVR 2 is also not compatible with the PS4, meaning you’ll need to get your hands on a PS5 console (if you haven’t already) to run the VR headset.