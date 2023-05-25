PlayStation Showcase: 5 best game reveals from PS5 and PSVR 2 event

Sony put its best foot forward at PlayStation Showcase on May 24, showcasing new games, updating us on some huge titles like Spider-Man 2 and even surprising us with some hardware.

We’ve covered the Project Q Remote Play gaming handheld for PS5 and the PlayStation Earbuds earlier this evening. And we’ve also taken a look at the Metal Gear Sold 3: Snake Eater remaster. So let’s take a look at the top announcements from the hour-long showcase of PlayStation’s biggest forthcoming titles.

Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 gameplay

Sony saved the best until last by revealing a sensational gameplay trailer for Spider-Man 2, perhaps the most anticipated title currently in development. We haven’t heard a lot about this game since the 2021 announcement, so this was a most welcome update.

The gameplay revealed how Peter Parker will have access to new abilities thanks to the black Symbiotic suit. Sony says: “He’s much more aggressive and punches certainly aren’t being pulled. Symbiote tendrils aggrandize Spider-Man’s silhouette, slamming foes against hard surfaces, dealing no mercy to Kraven’s Hunters.”

The trailer also revealed the “near-instant” switching between both playable Spider-men as Miles Morales joins the action complete with his Web Wings.

Sony explains: “Cue the Web Wings, which can be deployed by either Spider-Man to move about the city swiftly and urgently. Use wind tunnels between skylines to move with haste and behold the capabilities of the PS5 console’s SSD as you soar above the concrete jungle, zipping past all manner of cars, buildings, and people (and pigeons)”

The sequel will land this autumn and you can see the gameplay reveal below.

Helldivers 2 is coming in 2023

The sequel to the 2015 shooter from Arrowhead Game Studios is coming this year and is being reimagined as a third-person outing. The fun-sounding game definitely has shades of Starship Troopers about it, as you’ll see from the deliberately campy trailer.

“You’ll step into the boots of an elite class of soldiers whose mission is to spread peace, liberty, and Managed Democracy using the biggest, baddest, and most explosive tools in the galaxy,” reads the announcement post on the PlayStation Blog. “Team up with up to four friends and wreak havoc on the alien scourge that threatens the safety of your home, Super Earth.”

This looks like it could be a fun one. Here’s that trailer.

Bungie’s new Marathon

The team behind the original Halo games and Destiny have announced its first “completely new project in more than a decade.” Marathon features cybernetic mercenaries called Runners and their MO is to explore a lost colony searching for “riches, fame and infamy”.

It’s a multiplayer PvP experience, in the same vein as Destiny, and won’t have a single player mode, but there will be stories to be told. It’ll be available on PS5 and PC, but it doesn’t appear there’ll be an Xbox version as Sony looks to make use of its purchase of Bungie.

“Instead, with the PvP experience as our foundation, we’re creating opportunities for player-driven stories to unfold, stories that are integrated with the overarching game narrative,” Game Director Christopher Barrett says on the PlayStation blog. “We’re building a world full of persistent, evolving zones, where players create their own journey with every run they take. That might mean an unforgettable firefight against another crew vying for the same loot, or a last-second extraction while beset on all sides.”

Resident Evil 4 VR Mode

We also got the first footage for Resident Evil 4 remake’s new VR mode for PlayStation VR 2. The free DLC for owners of the PS5 version of the game will enable gamers to play out the full main story in virtual reality.

The trailer is below.

Alan Wake 2 gameplay

The long awaited sequel to the 2010 survival horror hit Alan Wake will arrive on October 17 and we finally got a look at the gameplay. The game has been built from the ground up and introduces a second playable character by the name of Saga Anderson.

Here’s the synopsis: “A string of ritualistic murders threatens Bright Falls, a small-town community surrounded by the Pacific Northwest wilderness. Anderson, an accomplished FBI agent with a reputation for solving impossible cases, arrives to investigate the murders. Soon the events spiral into a nightmare when she discovers pages of a horror story that start to come true around her. Somehow the events seem to lead to Alan Wake, the horror writer who went missing 13 years ago.”

And here’s the gameplay trailer.