Sony PS5 tipped for £75 discount this summer

The Sony PS5 console could be in line for a steep discount of £75 this summer, according to a reliable leaker.

The temporary discount would bring the price of the console down to £404.99, down from £479.99, says regular PS Plus leaker bilillbil-kun. That would be beneath the original PS5 price of £449.99, prior to last year’s price hike.

The prediction (via PushSquare) comes after European countries like Spain and Portugal got a good few Euros of the disc edition of the PS5 this summer.

As well as the UK, the leaker claims customers in the US will get $50 off the console, while Germany could get €75. Watch this space, we guess. Why Sony would look to discount the console, so shortly after raising the price, remains to be seen.

However, it has been rumoured that a new PS5 version might be dropping in September. According to a new rumour, there’ll be a slimline PS5 (a PS5 Slim?) with a detachable disc drive.

Earlier this week, the co-founder of XboxEra.com, Nick “Shpeshal Nick” Baker commented on the rumours there may be an August show where Sony reveals the Slim.

He tweeted: “I had heard a little while back that there would most likely be an August show for PlayStation and the plan was to reveal the Slim there. Maybe they’re going earlier to combat the Xbox/ABK news?”

With these discounts, Sony could possibly be clearing the deck for a new PS5 design. There are also rumours of a PS5 Pro next year.

We’ll let you know if/when Sony decides the drop the price of the PS5 console.