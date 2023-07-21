Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

Sony PS5 tipped for £75 discount this summer

Chris Smith By Chris Smith

The Sony PS5 console could be in line for a steep discount of £75 this summer, according to a reliable leaker.

The temporary discount would bring the price of the console down to £404.99, down from £479.99, says regular PS Plus leaker bilillbil-kun. That would be beneath the original PS5 price of £449.99, prior to last year’s price hike.

The official Xbox headset at a very rare discount

The official Xbox headset at a very rare discount

Microsoft’s brilliant value-for-money Xbox headset just became even better value thanks to this deal.

  • The Game Collection
  • Was £89.99
  • Now £69.95
View Deal

The prediction (via PushSquare) comes after European countries like Spain and Portugal got a good few Euros of the disc edition of the PS5 this summer.

As well as the UK, the leaker claims customers in the US will get $50 off the console, while Germany could get €75. Watch this space, we guess. Why Sony would look to discount the console, so shortly after raising the price, remains to be seen.

However, it has been rumoured that a new PS5 version might be dropping in September. According to a new rumour, there’ll be a slimline PS5 (a PS5 Slim?) with a detachable disc drive.

Earlier this week, the co-founder of XboxEra.com, Nick “Shpeshal Nick” Baker commented on the rumours there may be an August show where Sony reveals the Slim.

He tweeted: “I had heard a little while back that there would most likely be an August show for PlayStation and the plan was to reveal the Slim there. Maybe they’re going earlier to combat the Xbox/ABK news?”

With these discounts, Sony could possibly be clearing the deck for a new PS5 design. There are also rumours of a PS5 Pro next year.

We’ll let you know if/when Sony decides the drop the price of the PS5 console.

You might like…

Best PS5 Games 2023: Our top picks for Sony’s latest console

Best PS5 Games 2023: Our top picks for Sony’s latest console

Thomas Deehan 1 week ago
Best PS5 Headset 2023: Our top picks for PlayStation Headsets

Best PS5 Headset 2023: Our top picks for PlayStation Headsets

Gemma Ryles 4 months ago
PS5 vs PS5 Digital Edition: What is the difference between Sony’s next-gen consoles?

PS5 vs PS5 Digital Edition: What is the difference between Sony’s next-gen consoles?

Max Parker 3 years ago
Chris Smith
By Chris Smith
Chris Smith is a freelance technology journalist for a host of UK tech publications, including Trusted Reviews. He's based in South Florida, USA.  …

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.