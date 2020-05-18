Sony PS5 and games could finally break cover at ‘early June’ event

The big Sony PS5 reveal the gaming world is waiting for could happen on June 4 according to new reporting this week.

VentureBeat sources say Sony is working towards an event on or around this date, with an early June launch very much the plan right now.

However, beyond that, there’s a lot of conjecture over the details Sony plans to reveal. The report doesn’t confirm this is when the console itself will be unveiled (“It’s possible, but I cannot confirm that.”), nor whether the first batch of next-gen games and gameplay will be shown-off by the company.

In fact, things get a little vaguer still from then on. The writer in question says he anticipates the PS5 will be shown off in detail by the next of Sony’s State of Play presentation in August. We certainly would imagine that too.

So, to sum things up. Sony is planning to hold an event in early June, perhaps on June 4, perhaps not. The company may show-off the next-gen console for the first time, as well as some of the first games to take pride of place on the new console. But it may not. We may see gameplay, but we may not.

We will, however, see the new console by August. Probably.

Related: Best PS4 Games

Sony is lagging behind Microsoft when it comes to showing its next-gen hand. Microsoft has already showcased the Xbox Series X console, as well as a number of the first crop of games. However, the company has also received criticism for an event earlier this month that was very light on the promised gameplay action and heavy on cinematic trailers. So, perhaps Sony is doing the right thing by making us wait.

In the meantime, we’ve got The Last of Us 2 to enjoy on PS4. That game will finally launch on May 29, following a number of delays.

Chris Smith is a freelance technology journalist for a host of UK tech publications, including Trusted Reviews. He's based in South Florida, USA. …