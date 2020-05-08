Where was the gameplay? Microsoft admits Xbox Series X games reveal fell short

Microsoft has acknowledged it set expectations too high for this week’s Inside Xbox event, which delivered little of the advertised gameplay footage from the first crop of Xbox Series X titles.

Although the company brought us a ton of details on games that will be available on the next-gen console, many fans expressed disappointment at the abundant use of trailers and in-engine footage rather than showing consumers what they can expect when actually playing games on the new console.

As VGC points out, a recap video of the event posted to YouTube entitled “First look Xbox Series X gamplay” has racked up a whopping 23,000 dislikes (in proportion to 18,000 likes), which is somewhat of a surprise given it was our first look at the likes of Madden 21, FIFA 21, Chorvs, DiRT 5, Yakuza: Like A Dragon, Assassin’s Creed Valhalla and more.

Top comments on YouTube all focused on the lack of “gameplay” and the term even began trending on Twitter around the time of the event.

“Sorry Microsoft, I blinked and completely missed that “gameplay”,” wrote septillion2501 on YouTube.

GS79 added: “I somehow missed the Assassin’s Creed Valhalla gameplay that was supposed to be shown here. Instead we got in-game cinematics? When we were told and shown it was gonna be GAME…PLAY…”

Responding to criticism on Twitter, Xbox marketing boss Aaron Greenberg said the company would have been better served by hosting a regular Inside Xbox event, rather than bigging it up as a big debut for Series X gameplay.

“Had we not said anything & just shown May Inside Xbox show like we did last month, I suspect reactions might have been different,” Greenberg wrote on Twitter. “Clearly we set some wrong expectations and that’s on us. We appreciate all the feedback & can assure you we will take it all in & learn as a team.”

