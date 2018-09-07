Sony did an oopsy and the Xperia XZ3 isn’t a 5G phone after all

Whoops! Sony’s recent tweet suggesting that the Xperia XZ3 could be the company’s first 5G-ready phone wasn’t quite what it seemed, the company has told us.

The September 6 tweet from the brand’s official Twitter account was confusing, to say the least, as Sony’s newest flagship was announced in late August at the IFA tech show without any mention of 5G compatibility.

The phone was announced with the Snapdragon 845 processor, which is usually paired with the Qualcomm Snapdragon X20 LTE modem. However, that particular modem isn’t 5G-ready.

The thinking was that Sony may have decided to upgrade the modem to the Snapdragon X50 or X24 modem, but given those components aren’t scheduled to arrive in phones until early next year, that would also have been surprising.

Here’s what the company said (since deleted) – and what it’s now hoping to ‘clarify’.

The release of the Xperia XZ3 is an important one for Sony, who has seen its share of the Android market fall significantly following a series of devices that have struggled to keep pace with the latest trends.

The new device has much thinner top and bottom bezels, Android 9 Pie, and a 6-inch OLED display – a first for the Xperia range. Sony is also bringing its camera smarts into play with a 19-megapixel 4K HDR rear facing snapper, backed by a 3300mAh battery.

The Xperia XZ3 is available to pre-order from later this month, with the release date scheduled for October 5. Should today’s report pan out, this could make the Xperia XZ3 the first mainstream 5G-ready phone.

Earlier this week, Xiaomi confirmed its forthcoming Mi Mix 3 will be ready for the launch of 5G networks. That phone is scheduled to ship next month also.

5G readiness could be an important factor for phones going on sale before the end of 2018, despite the fact that the networks are unlikely to be up and running until some point next year.

