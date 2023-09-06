New Sonos Move 2 adds stereo, doubles battery life and bumps price

Sonos has announced the updated Move 2 portable speaker, which adds stereo sound and more than doubles the advertised battery life.

The new, outdoor-themed Move 2, which also tweaks the design and pushes the price up by £50 to £449, now includes touch controls on the top and USB-C line-in for charging your phone or connecting a secondary audio device.

This update to Sonos’ first-ever portable speaker also includes Wi-Fi 6 and Bluetooth 5.0 connectivity, while the first generation model couldn’t enable a concurrent connection. Having both means your friends can connect and contribute to the music without having to share your Wi-Fi password.

The upgrade to stereo sound comes thanks to the addition of dual angled tweeters, which Sonos says creates “a crisp and accurate high frequency response and stereo separation.” The company continues to promise “powerful” sound and we loved the boldness of the original. It’ll be interesting to see whether the addition of a stereo channel provides as much of an upgrade to the listening experience.

Sonos says the new 24-hour battery life from a single charge comes via a larger 44Wh battery. The first model advertised just 11 hours by comparison.There’s still a bundled wireless charging base, which you can place the Move 2 on when it’s time to add a little more juice.

The device still has considerable heft at 6.6 lbs (3kg), which is the same weight as the original, and the IP56 rating to repel dust and water remains. It’s made with shock absorbent materials and the carrying handle has been retained, making transportation of the heavy speaker a little more managable.

Voice assistant compatibility is still available (the microphone can be turned off with a physical switch).and you can still use it in the home with all of your other Sonos speakers. To that end, Sonos has kept around the Automatic TruePlay feature, which can hone the audio depending on your environment.

The Sonos Move 2 is out on September 20 and it’ll be available in black, white and a new Olive Green hue. It costs £449/$449/€499.

We realled enjoyed the Sonos Move and gave it a 4.5 star score from a possible five. We’ll reserve judgement on this one until we get our mitts on the latest “portable” speaker that stretches the definitition, but it sounds like a worthy upgrade all round.