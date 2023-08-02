Sonos Move 2 leak spells out a massive upgrade

Sonos is planning a sequel to its excellent first portable (but not so portable) speaker, the Sonos Move, with some pretty big improvements.

According to a new leak from The Verge – which seems to have the inside track on all new Sonos products these days – the Move 2 will arrive in late September. The site even posted a picture of the speaker in a new olive shade, which you can see below.

The report says the major upgrade will be stereo sound as the Move 2 doubles up to a pair of dual-angled tweeters. The highlights also include a new 24-hour battery life on a single charge, which more than doubles the the 10-hours offered by the first device.

Given it’s still likely to carry the same six-pound badonkadonk to lug around, it can at least give us a battery pack worth dancing the night away to. The Move 2 will also have a new control panel, inspired by the new-generation of Era speakers, the report says.

Other upgrades include leveraging the Move 2’s Bluetooth connection to spread the audio love to the rest of the Sonos speakers in the house, which wasn’t possible last time around.

The hits keep on coming with line-out connectivity via the USB-C charging port. That port also allows you to steal some of that capacious battery life to charge your mobile device, the leak explains. That’s perfect if you want to keep the party going and you’re running low on phone battery.

The report says you’ll get Wi-Fi 6 and Bluetooth 5.0, as well as a dedicated switch to ensure you can shut off those prying voice assistants who can pipe up at the most inopportune times and ruin the vibe.

All of those enhancements will come at a price, with Sonos putting the price up to $449 in the US. You’ll be able to get it in black, white and olive, the report says.