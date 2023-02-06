Sonos Era speakers could answer the HomePod 2 in 2023

Sonos’ rumoured spatial audio-centric speakers will be released under the names Era 300 and Era 100, according to a new report.

The speakers previously leaked and detailed under the codename Optimo and The Verge’s sources say they will be primed to battle the influx of smart speakers onto Sonos’ traditional turf.

According to the report, the speakers will be designed to showcase “immersive spatial audio” music and Dolby Atmos audio from video content. The Verge report says the higher end Era 300 will feature Wi-Fi 6, as well as Bluetooth and USB-C line-in audio.

The leak claims the Era 300 will “offer the richest fidelity of any single speaker Sonos has ever released” which seems to suggest we might see a premium price tag far eclipsing the £/$299 price tag Apple placed on the HomePod (2nd Gen). In terms of size, it may resemble the old Play:5 speaker, previous reports have said.

The Era 100, which could be a spiritual successor to the hugely successful Sonos One, would be smaller the report says. It also predicts an ‘SL’ option minus access to the voice mics for voice assistants. Perhaps this range would be more affordable than the Era 300.

It would have “up-firing Dolby Atmos drivers” to salsify the clamouring among Sonos fans who use the speakers for their home theatre needs. According to earlier leaks the design would assist that multi-directional audio purpose. 3D Renderings showed a dual-angled device with speakers firing audio in different directions.

These speakers could launch at some point in 2023, alongside a sequel to the Sonos Move – the company’s battery-powered-but-not-that-portable Bluetooth speaker. It is also expected the audio giant has a pair of premium over-ear headphones in the pipeline.