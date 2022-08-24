 large image

Sonos’ next high-end speaker could be its ‘best ever’ – report

Chris Smith By Chris Smith

Sonos is planning to launch a new high-end speaker it will bill as its ‘best-sounding ever’ according to a report on Wednesday.

The device is codenamed Optimo 2, according to a report from The Verge, and will feature a unique design with a series of drivers that can push sound in almost all directions, while also supporting Dolby Atmos, according to the report.

The report features a purported 3D-rendering of an early version of the forthcoming device that’ll apparently be “encased in a funky, dual-angled shell” including an “arsenal of drivers, including several that fire in different directions from beneath the shell between the front speaker grille and backplate.”

According to the report, it’ll be similar in size to the Sonos Five speaker, but with some serious internal boosts over the current models. There’ll be support for Sonos Voice Control, obviously, while it may be the first Sonos home speaker to support Bluetooth as well as Wi-Fi.

Sonos Optimo 2

There could also be more memory and RAM, as well as USB-C line-in support accessing to The Verge’s report. The site seems to have the inside track on forthcoming Sonos products at the moment, and this is just the latest in a number of such leaks, some of which have already played out.

One of them was the entry-level Sonos Ray, which arrived soon after the leak. Another was the Sonos Sub Mini, which is yet to appear, but is reportedly scheduled to arrive as more affordable version of the company’s Sub subwoofer.

Sonos has been focusing on portable and more affordable versions of its flagship products lately, but this sounds like it’ll be a return to the high-end for the audio company if and when it arrives.

