Some of Disney Plus’ biggest titles are available on Amazon Prime Video – but not in the UK

UK-based Disney fans were deeply disappointed to learn they wouldn’t have access to the upcoming Disney Plus streaming service at launch. Well, prepare for another blow. Amazon Prime Video will be able to offer some of Disney Plus’ biggest titles − but only to users based in Latin America.

Disney Plus is set to launch in Latin American countries in the first quarter 2021 − but from the start of October 2019, Amazon Prime Video in Latin America is getting a range of Disney movies that previously would’ve been exclusive to Disney Plus.

The deal will run from October 1 2019 to September 2020.

The deal doesn’t include new shows from the service – such as The Mandalorian. Instead, Variety reports, the deal allows Prime Video to show movies like Toy Story, The Lion King and Avengers: Endgame – along with other Marvel Cinematic Universe titles like Captain Marvel, Iron Man, Doctor Strange and Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2.

In addition to The Lion King, other live-action Disney movies like Mary Poppins Returns, Beauty and the Beast and Maleficient will be making their way to Prime Video.

Finally – on top of all four Toy Story movies – animated titles will include the likes of The Incredibles, Moana and Lilo & Stitch.

Disney Plus will launch in the US, Canada and the Netherlands on November 12, and it’ll be out a week later (on November 19) in Australia and New Zealand.

Last month, we got a sneak peek at much of what will be available on Disney Plus. A trial in the Netherlands appeared to reveal the full library of content that will be accessible by subscribers come the full launch.

In the UK, many Disney properties are currently available through an agreement with Sky – a likely reason for the delay of a Disney Plus release here.

