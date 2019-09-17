You can browse Disney Plus’ shows and movies ahead of its launch

Along with its price, the deal-maker (or -breaker) for potential Disney Plus subscribers will be its library of content.

We already have a decent idea of what shows and movies will be available through the streaming service, but JustWatch has just put together a much more detailed, easy to browse, library.

If you’re not familiar with JustWatch, it’s a handy database that lets you browse the major streaming services’ content libraries. It includes the likes of Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, BBC iPlayer, Now TV and, as of very recently, Disney Plus (via Variety).

It’s not just a horribly long list, either. JustWatch’s image-heavy user interface lets you filter by content type, release date, genre, rating and age rating too, so you can easily zone in on the things you’re most interested in.

Disney Plus isn’t actually due to launch until November 12, but it went live in the Netherlands on a trial basis last week. The Disney Plus library you’ll find on JustWatch is based on what shows and movies were available during that trial.

We expect the platform to launch − as in, properly launch − with a load more titles, and the library will almost certainly different country to country, but JustWatch’s list should still give you a decent idea of what you can expect from Disney Plus.

Unfortunately for anyone based in the UK, we have no idea when it will launch in Blighty. At the time of publication, we know that Disney Plus is only due to launch in the US, Canada, Netherlands, New Zealand and Australia in November.

Disney CEO Bob Iger expects the service to roll out around the world over the next two years.

We’re not expecting it to take that long for Disney Plus to arrive in the UK, but 2020 seems more likely. With Sky’s contract with Disney expiring in 2020, it’s possible Disney is waiting for this to elapse before launching the service.

