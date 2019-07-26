Sky Mobile confirms when 5G is coming – and you won’t have to wait long

5G will be coming to Sky Mobile’s network starting from November, and it’s scheduled to reach twenty UK cities by the end of this year. 5G in the UK really is growing fast.

The first cities to receive 5G on Sky Mobile will be London, Edinburgh, Cardiff, Belfast, Leeds, and Slough. From there it will expand to twenty towns and cities by the end of 2019, and fifty cities by the end of 2020.

Currently, the only 5G device available from the network is the Huawei Mate 20 X 5G, and later the Samsung Galaxy S10 5G will also be available. The news comes just after Three announced its 5G launch plans in the UK.

Related: What is 5G?

Sky gives three reasons for making the switch to 5G:

Faster speeds , which could let you download an HD movie in seconds

, which could let you download an HD movie in seconds Reliable connection , even in busy places like a packed-out stadium or a crowded station

, even in busy places like a packed-out stadium or a crowded station Less lag when you’re playing online games or controlling smart home devices

While that might seem like an irresistible package, it’s worth thinking whether you really need to upgrade yet. We’d advise against it at the moment, because there’s a limited choice of 5G phones, and they’re still very pricey. Moreover, coverage is nowhere near at blanket levels you’ll want to enjoy the highest connection speeds as you travel around the country or abroad.

Related: Best 5G Phones

The two 5G handsets Sky Mobile is set to offer its customers are formidable devices, despite our general reservations. The Huawei Mate 20 X 5G (available now on contract), has a monstrously large 7.2-inch screen and runs on Huawei’s top-of-the-line Kirin 980 chip.

The Samsung Galaxy S10 5G can also boast of a large screen at 6.7 inches, and runs on the Exynos 9820 chip. It also offers time-of-flight sensors on the front and rear cameras, distinguishing itself from the other models in the series.

There’s no doubt that these are two promising devices. We’re looking forward to testing them out, along with putting Sky Mobile’s 5G network through its paces to see if it can offer stiff competition to EE, Vodafone, and Three.

Speaking of Three, the network has also announced its 5G service will be kicking off in August with no extra charge for 5G. Vodafone has also confirmed its 5G roaming is now live.

Sign up for the Trusted Reviews Newsletter News, competitions and exclusive offers direct to your inbox Sign Up Show More