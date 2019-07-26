Vodafone is launching 5G roaming across Europe, making it quick and easy for you to take advantage of the new networking tech while on holiday.

Vodafone’s 5G roaming is rolling out across 55 locations in Europe. The 5G roaming locations include towns and cities across Germany, Italy, Spain and the UK. The network already announced 5G would not cost more than 4G on its plans – and the same remains true for roaming abroad.

Related: Vodafone 5G review

Vodafone highlights popular tourist and business locations in Madrid, Munich, Rome and London as the best places to experience 5G roaming.

Vodafone UK CEO Nick Jeffery explained the handy timing of the rollout: “We have accelerated the availability of 5G roaming just as schools break up for the summer holiday. With 5G in more places than with any other network, our customers can keep in touch with loved ones at home, colleagues in the office or with their business customers while they’re travelling abroad”.

Vodafone currently sells an entertainment package which gives you access to either Spotify Premium, Amazon Prime Video, Sky Sports Mobile TV or a NOW TV Entertainment Pass. The network says you’ll be able to use this abroad with 5G roaming – allowing for poolside music or footy while sunbathing.

Related: Best 5G phones

As well as being the first UK network to offer 5G roaming, Vodafone also claims it offers more 4G roaming locations than its competitors. Vodafone 4G roaming is available in 156 locations. If you have a Vodafone home plan, you can in 48 Europe destinations at no extra cost.

Vodafone currently offers two phones on its 5G plans – the Xiaomi Mi Mix 3 and the Samsung Galaxy S10 5G.

Earlier in July, Vodafone announced its unlimited 5G data plans along with the claim it is the only network to offer 5G at no extra cost – Three has now announced the same measure since then.

Vodafone’s UK 5G network also recently received a big boost. Vodafone and O2 announced they would be working in partnership to deliver improved 5G speeds to both their customers.

Vodafone’s new partner O2 announced its 5G network launch date shortly after the collaboration was revealed. O2’s 5G network will go live in six locations in August.

Sign up for the Trusted Reviews Newsletter News, competitions and exclusive offers direct to your inbox Sign Up Show More