Sky Mobile 5G phones, cities and prices − all you need to know

Sky Mobile 5G: Sky Mobile has launched its 5G network in the UK − here’s all you need to know about network coverage and contracts, plus the new handsets.

Sky Mobile has stepped up to the plate surprisingly quickly, beating Three to the punch. But can it catch up with EE, Vodafone and O2 in time to become a force to be reckoned with? Here’s where Sky currently stands with regard to network coverage, contracts, and those all-new 5G smartphones.

Sky Mobile 5G cities

Here’s the full list of UK towns and cities with Sky Mobile 5G coverage:

London

Edinburgh

Cardiff

Belfast

Leeds

Slough

Leicester

Lisburn

Manchester

Birmingham

Glasgow

Liverpool

Newcastle

Bradford

Sheffield

Coventry

Nottingham

Norwich

Bristol

Derby

Stoke

The network aims to cover a total of 50 cities and towns across the country by summer 2020, including the 20 listed above.

Sky Mobile’s website does include a coverage tracker tool to get a more detailed breakdown of local signal strength. The above image shows current coverage in central London, which evidently isn’t yet uniformly available across the city.

Sky Mobile 5G phones

At launch, Sky Mobile offers four 5G-enabled handsets:

It’s a slim selection so far, but we expect far more 5G smartphones to be launched in 2020, not least Apple’s upcoming iPhone 12 if rumours are to be believed.

Sky Mobile 5G prices?

The headline that announced Sky Mobile’s foray into 5G heralded it for “free” − but that’s only the case if you sign up to the brand’s loyalty programme, Sky VIP (which customers can join for free via the MySky app). If you’re not signed up to the scheme then you can get access to 5G free for the first month, and then pay £5 per month after that.

If you’re currently a Sky Mobile customer and you’d like to start enjoying the benefits of 5G, then first make sure to have a 5G compatible handset and to check if you live in an area with 5G coverage via the online checker.

Then you can add 5G to your existing plan by choosing a data plan and selecting the 5G add-on. The plans on offer, as described by Sky, are as follows:

Roll: with Sky Mobile, unused data is automatically rolled into your Sky Piggybank each month so you get to keep it for up to three years. Unused data rolled into a Sky Piggybank can be redeemed if you need a data boost, or exchanged for money off a new phone, tablet, or mobile accessories

Watch: available on all Sky Mobile plans, Watch gives you unlimited streaming on all Sky Apps, including Sky Go, Sky Sports and Sky Kids, without using your data.

Mix: Mix lets you change your data allowance, up or down, each month so you only pay for what you need

Save: all Sky Mobile’s SIMO and handset plans come with free Unlimited Calls & Texts as standard

Swap: Sky Mobile’s Swap plans give you the flexibility to upgrade your phone whenever you like without having to wait until the end of your contract. Or you can upgrade in the last 12 months of your Swap12 or Swap24 at no extra cost. Swap24 guarantees Sky Mobile’s lowest monthly cost on any handset

Sky Mobile 5G speeds

Currently there’s very little information available on the 5G speeds promised on its website, simply stating that it will let you “download HD movies faster than ever” and that in the future you’ll be able to play video games or interact with smart home devices with less lag.

Sky Mobile in fact uses O2 as a Mobile Virtual Network Operator (MVNO), but this network’s website is also vague about the potential 5G speeds it offers, simply writing:

“Much, much quicker than 4G, which means you’ll be able to do everything you do now, but faster. Download a full movie as you run for a train. Enjoy perfect video calling when you’re out and about. And easily upload and email big files, while you work on the go.”

Mobile Writer Peter is a mobile tech writer, covering the latest smartphones, tablets, and wearables in news stories, reviews, and features. Previously he worked as a business researcher for Which?, analysing the m…