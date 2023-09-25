Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

Sennheiser launches new, more affordable Accentum series headphones

Kob Monney By Kob Monney
TV & Audio Editor

Sennheiser has announced the addition of the Accentum series, a more affordable effort to the flagship Momentum series.

The idea of the Accentum headphones was to offer a performance and feature set that outperformed its price point. The new headphones come with Hybrid ANC, long battery life, and a new driver configuration to produce “exciting sound experiences”. Let’s dig into those features a little more.

The combination of the headphones’ passive noise-isolating design and microphone set-up target both low and higher frequencies to reduce as much sound as possible; with a manual anti-wind noise mode to reduce the impact of blustery conditions from affecting audio or noise cancellation.

Battery is claimed to be up to 50 hours on a single charge for longer use and less of a need to charge the headphones as often. That’s a good 20 hours more than the likes of the more expensive Bowers & Wilkins PX7 S2e and Sony WH-1000XM5. A quick charge can provide five more hours from a 10 minute top-up.

Sennheiser Accentum black white
credit: Sennheiser

Bluetooth support is v5.2 with support for SBC, AAC, and aptX-HD for better quality sound and a stronger, more stable wireless connection. It also comes with multipoint connectivity to use the headphones with two devices simultaneously for the multi-taskers out there.

The dynamic transducers in the headphones are smaller than those in the Momentum 4 Wireless at 37mm, which will deliver a smaller soundstage than the flagship headphones, but according to Sennheiser, its audio performance will excite with its “outstanding bass” and “striking clarity”.

It’ll connect to Sennheiser’s Smart Control app where users can customise the audio with its 5-band EQ, noise-cancelling settings, user presets and initiate firmware updates.

The headphones come in two colours, black and white, with the latter launching in November 2023. Pre-orders for the black colourway begin September 26th, with the headphones going on sale October 4th for £159.99. We’ll be looking to review them in the coming weeks.

