Samsung’s 2020 QLED TV range now on sale

In case you missed it, Samsung’s QLED TV range for 2020 is now available to buy from retailers
Samsung’s new QLED TV range is the what the South Korean company calls its most versatile yet, made up of 8K, 4K QLEDs and TV catered to lifestyle use. Samsung’s new Q-Series soundbars are also available to buy now.
At the top is Samsung’s flagship Q950TS 8K Infinity Screen TV. The Infinity Screen refers to the display, which occupies 99% of the screen and is only 15mm thick.
Despite it’s thin size, tucked inside the frame are OTS+ (Object Tracking Sound) speakers, which use AI technology for accurate placement of sounds on screen. We reviewed the Q950TS, and our reviewer said it was hands down the “most attractive LCD TV” we’ve tested.
Of more interest is the 4K QLED range, which Samsung says is its strongest yet. Made up of the Q60T, Q70T, Q80T, Q90T and Q95T models, sizes range from 43-to 83-inches.
OTS+ is available on Q95T down to the Q80T, and the range gets Adaptive Picture – which changes the TV’s picture to suit bright and dark viewing environments, and Active Voice Amplifier – which detects background noises that could interfere and adjusts the volume of voices to compensate.
The Lifestyle range gets an expansion with more sizes of The Frame 2020 (32-and 75-inch). The Serif gets two new colours in Cloud White and Cotton Blue. There’s been no word on pricing or UK availability of the weird, wacky and rotating Sero TV.
You can also count on plenty of smart features, with Alexa and Google Assistant supported alongside Samsung’s Bixby. The smart platform is the most comprehensive out there with Disney Plus, Netflix, Prime Video, BT Sport and Apple Music available.
Samsung’s soundbars have undergone a lick of paint with the 2020 Q-Series range. The Q800T, Q70T and Q60T all support the company’s Q-Symphony tech. When a Samsung Q Series soundbar connects to a compatible 2020 QLED TV, the top and side speakers of the TV will remain operational, working in concert with the soundbar to deliver a bigger performance.
Here are the prices for the various sizes. Supply may be affected due to Coronavirus:
Q950TS
- QE65Q950TS – £5999
- QE75Q950TS – £7999
- QE82Q950TS – £9999
Q800T
- QE65Q800T – £3999
- QE75Q800T – £5499
- QE82Q800T – £6999
Q900T
- QE75Q900T – £6999
Q95T
- QE55Q95T – £2299
- QE55Q95T – £2999
- QE55Q95T – £4499
- QE55Q95T – £5999
Q90T
- QE55Q90T – £51999
- QE65Q90T – £2799
- QE75Q90T – £3999
Q80T
- QE49Q80T – £1399
- QE55Q80T – £1599
- QE65Q80T – £2299
- QE75Q80T – £3499
- QE85Q80T – £4999
Q70T
- QE55Q70T – £1099
- QE65Q70T – £1699
- QE75Q70T – £2799
- QE85Q70T – £3999
Q60T
- QE43Q60T – £799
- QE50Q60T – £999
- QE55Q60T – £1099
- QE58Q60T – £N/A
- QE65Q60T – £1499
- QE75Q60T – £2299
- QE85Q60T – £3499
The Frame 2020
- QE43LS03 – £1199
- QE50LS03 – £N/A
- QE55LS03 – £1599
- QE65LS03 – £2199
- QE75LS03 – £3499
The Serif 2020
- QE43LS01 – £1199
- QE49LS01 – £1299
- QE55LS01 – £1499