Samsung TVs are losing Google Assistant – is your set affected?

Samsung has confirmed Google Assistant integration is disappearing from its range of smart television sets.

Four years after Samsung began introducing the voice-based platform into its Tizen-based sets, it’s going away. That’s a blow for Samsung TV owners who’re embedded in Google-based smart home products.

As of March 1, you’ll need to use another option for voice controlling content on your television. Alexa will still be available, as will Samsung’s own Bixby voice assistant.

Samsung is blaming a change in Google’s policy for the change and it comes after Google decided to remove a host of popular features from the Assistant it says are underused by the public.

The news comes on a Samsung support page (via 9to5Google), reading: “Important: Due to a change in Google’s policy, Google Assistant will no longer be available on Samsung TVs beginning March 1st, 2024. Check out other options for voice assistants on Samsung TVs.”

While integration began in 2020, the Google Assistant was compatible with all of Samsung’s 2021 and 2022 TV sets before Samsung backed away last year. It gave users the opportunity to set a default assistant to use, enabling the power of Google to answer the search queries.

The TVs that currently support the Google Assistant are:

All 2022 Smart TV models

All 2021 Smart TV models

2020 8K and 4K QLED TVs

2020 Crystal UHD TVs

2020 Lifestyle TVs (Frame, Serif, Terrace, and Sero)

There are plenty of other options for those buying a TV embedded with the Google Assistant. Most of Sony’s Bravia TVs come with Android TV on for starters, while the LG OLED remote sitting next to me has a Google Assistant button too.