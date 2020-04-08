Samsung sounds the death knell for its old flagship Galaxy S7 phones

The Samsung Galaxy S7 and Galaxy S7 Edge will no longer receive updates, four years on from their original release.

Both phones received Android 8 two years on from their release, in 2018, and have continued to receive security updates since then. Samsung had been supplying security patches for the phones until last month, but will no longer do so. It’s sad news for anyone who’s still using an S7 or S7 Edge.

Related: Best Samsung Galaxy S20 deals

The phones’ four-year update lifespan wasn’t a bad one though. Take a glance at the competition and you’ll see that the South Korean firm has stood by its former flagship phones for longer than might have been expected.

Google only guarantees three years of security patches, though it does also offer Android updates in that time, where Samsung only offer those for two years.

The Samsung Galaxy S7 made it onto our ‘Highly Recommended’ list when we re-reviewed the phone in 2018. It’s a fantastic, versatile handset and it’s a shame for users that the lack of security patches will massively undermine it going forward.

We gave the S7 a five-star rating, and wrote:

“In short, our Galaxy S7 review will tell you that it’s still a great phone. It might lack the new-gen hardware of 2018 flagships and may have been usurped at the top of the best Android phone pile by the likes of the Pixel 3 and Huawei P20 Pro but it’s a strong performer that can be had for less than most – and with a perfect 5/5 Trusted Reviews rating, it should still absolutely be considered.”

But now the picture has changed, as security updates are crucial to the safe use of your smartphone.

If you’re looking for a replacement for your Samsung Galaxy S7 and you want to stick with a Samsung, try our S20 range reviews linked below. If you’re interested in going elsewhere, try out our best Android phones roundup, or our look at our roundup of the best iPhones:

Staff Writer George recently joined the Trusted Reviews team after graduating with an MA in Magazine Journalism from The University of Sheffield. He was previously Tech Editor for The National Student and won 'BBC…