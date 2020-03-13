Best Galaxy S20, S20 Plus and S20 Ultra Deals: Need to know the best offers right now for the Samsung Galaxy S20 phones? We’ve got you covered with our comprehensive S20 deals guide.
The wait is finally over, Samsung’s 2020 flagship line has hit store shelves with the Galaxy S20, the improved Galaxy S20 Plus, and the absolute beast, the Galaxy S20 Ultra. Given that these are flagship phones – and with industry-leading tech – they don’t come cheaply, but that doesn’t mean that there aren’t substantial deals to be found. We should know, we’ve already found them.
Let’s face it, who has the time to go traipsing through dozens of online retailers, scouring through their wares to find the best offers? Spoiler alert: it’s us. So if you want to save yourself some serious hassle and just get straight to today’s best deals for the Galaxy S20 series, then you’re already in the right place, all you have to do is scroll down and pick out the plan that works best for you.
No matter which tariff or SIM-free offer you go for, every single one of these deals has been picked for being the best of the best, so you’re always in for a winner.
All prices were correct at time of publication but are subject to change.
Best Galaxy S20 Deals
Best Samsung Galaxy S20 Deals
Samsung Galaxy S20 on EE – 90GB of Data, Unlimited Minutes and Texts
Samsung Galaxy S20 on EE – 90GB of Data, Unlimited Minutes and Texts
While this isn't the 5G version of the Galaxy S20, you are getting the phone for one of the cheapest prices around, and a massive 90GB data allowance to boot. Perfect for early S20 adopters who want bang for their buck.
Samsung Galaxy S20 5G on O2 – 60GB of Data, Unlimited Minutes and Texts
Samsung Galaxy S20 5G on O2 – 60GB of Data, Unlimited Minutes and Texts
With 60GB of data in your pocket, you'll be able to make the most of your brand new 5G-ready Galaxy S20, all courtesy of this online only deal from Carphone Warehouse.
Samsung Galaxy S20 SIM-Free
Samsung Galaxy S20 SIM-Free
Trade in your old handset and save up to £450 when you trade in to the official Samsung store.
Even though we’re on the cusp of 5G connectivity, it isn’t quite readily available nation-wide at this stage in 2020. Plus, by opting for the 4G version of the Galaxy S20, you’ll actually save yourself a pretty penny, getting more data for your money. EE’s offering of 90GB at just £43 a month and with no upfront cost is the perfect example of this – plus you’ll also be getting a bunch of freebies including six months of Apple Music and three months of BT Sport.
If you do have your heart set on being among the first to ride the 5G train, then fear not, we’ve still got you covered. Courtesy of Carphone Warehouse, you can nab a 60GB plan from O2 which a surprisingly low monthly cost of £39.99, a rarity for such a recent flagship device. Because of the high speeds offered by 5G, having 60GB of data at hand will certainly help you to get the most of your contract without leaving you high and dry by the end of the month.
Related: Samsung Galaxy S20 vs Galaxy S10
Best Galaxy S20 Plus Deals
Best Samsung Galaxy S20 Plus Deals
Samsung Galaxy S20 Plus on Three – 100GB of Data, Unlimited Minutes and Texts
Samsung Galaxy S20 Plus on Three – 100GB of Data, Unlimited Minutes and Texts
Get one of Three's fantastically affordable 100GB tariffs and be free of upfront costs.
Samsung Galaxy S20 Plus on EE – 60GB of Data, Unlimited Minutes and Texts (use code TRUSTED10)
Samsung Galaxy S20 Plus on EE – 60GB of Data, Unlimited Minutes and Texts (use code TRUSTED10)
While this terrific tariff from EE offers less data than the Three alternative above, EE is known for being one of the best UK networks, with expansive coverage and additional freebies, including six months of free Apple Music.
Samsung Galaxy S20 Plus SIM-Free
Samsung Galaxy S20 Plus SIM-Free
Buy your Samsung Galaxy S20 Plus handset outright and save up to £450 when you trade in an eligible old device.
Usually the ‘Plus’ moniker indicates the largest of the flagships. However, this year the Galaxy S20 Plus is slap bang in the middle of the S20 series. That doesn’t make its 6.2-inch 120Hz OLED panel any less of a delight though, and we imagine a lot of S20 Plus owners are going to make the most of its large form factor by streaming a spot of Netflix, or even Disney Plus. That’s why this fantastic value Three tariff isn’t one to sniff at, loaded with 100GB of data. The best part? There’s no upfront cost to speak of and monthly payments of just £57 for this premium flagship.
If 100GB seems a bit unnecessary, 60GB is still likely more than you’ll ever need each month, available on this EE contract that also comes with all the essential network perks. Enjoy six months of Apple Music for free, as well as three months of BT Sport and more, all for £54 a month.
Related: Samsung Galaxy S20 vs S20 Plus
Best Galaxy S20 Ultra Deals
Best Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra Deals
Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra on Three – 100GB of Data, Unlimited Minutes and Texts
Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra on Three – 100GB of Data, Unlimited Minutes and Texts
Go big with this 100GB tariff with the elite S20 Ultra handset and benefit from all the data you could need to binge and stream.
Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra on Vodafone – Unlimited Data, Minutes and Texts
Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra on Vodafone – Unlimited Data, Minutes and Texts
For the complete Galaxy S20 Ultra package, this unlimited everything tariff from Vodafone is just the ticket, now with a low £49.99 upfront cost for today only.
Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra SIM-Free
Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra SIM-Free
Happy with your current tariff and got the cash to buy the top tier flagship outright? Trade in an old handset when purchasing your S20 Ultra and get a possible saving of up to £450.
Want that very same 100GB treatment but with the S20 Ultra? We don’t blame you, avoiding those steep upfront costs once again, this tariff comes to £66 a month, just under a tenner more than the same S20 Plus deal, all thanks to Affordable Mobiles.
If you’re constantly on your phone and fear even that 100GB might not be enough, Vodafone’s Unlimited plans are fantastic, offering the fastest available download speeds on the fifth generation of mobile connectivity – that’s fancy talk for 5G. When it comes to the S20 Ultra, the sky truly feels like the limit, so why not have a tariff to match?
Related: Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra vs iPhone 11 Pro
For more amazing offers, follow us @TrustedDealsUK
We may earn a commission if you click a deal and buy an item. That’s why we want to make sure you’re well-informed and happy with your purchase, so that you’ll continue to rely on us for your buying advice needs.