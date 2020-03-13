Best Galaxy S20, S20 Plus and S20 Ultra Deals: Need to know the best offers right now for the Samsung Galaxy S20 phones? We’ve got you covered with our comprehensive S20 deals guide.

The wait is finally over, Samsung’s 2020 flagship line has hit store shelves with the Galaxy S20, the improved Galaxy S20 Plus, and the absolute beast, the Galaxy S20 Ultra. Given that these are flagship phones – and with industry-leading tech – they don’t come cheaply, but that doesn’t mean that there aren’t substantial deals to be found. We should know, we’ve already found them.

Let’s face it, who has the time to go traipsing through dozens of online retailers, scouring through their wares to find the best offers? Spoiler alert: it’s us. So if you want to save yourself some serious hassle and just get straight to today’s best deals for the Galaxy S20 series, then you’re already in the right place, all you have to do is scroll down and pick out the plan that works best for you.

No matter which tariff or SIM-free offer you go for, every single one of these deals has been picked for being the best of the best, so you’re always in for a winner.

All prices were correct at time of publication but are subject to change.

Best Galaxy S20 Deals

Even though we’re on the cusp of 5G connectivity, it isn’t quite readily available nation-wide at this stage in 2020. Plus, by opting for the 4G version of the Galaxy S20, you’ll actually save yourself a pretty penny, getting more data for your money. EE’s offering of 90GB at just £43 a month and with no upfront cost is the perfect example of this – plus you’ll also be getting a bunch of freebies including six months of Apple Music and three months of BT Sport.

If you do have your heart set on being among the first to ride the 5G train, then fear not, we’ve still got you covered. Courtesy of Carphone Warehouse, you can nab a 60GB plan from O2 which a surprisingly low monthly cost of £39.99, a rarity for such a recent flagship device. Because of the high speeds offered by 5G, having 60GB of data at hand will certainly help you to get the most of your contract without leaving you high and dry by the end of the month.

Related: Samsung Galaxy S20 vs Galaxy S10

Best Galaxy S20 Plus Deals

Usually the ‘Plus’ moniker indicates the largest of the flagships. However, this year the Galaxy S20 Plus is slap bang in the middle of the S20 series. That doesn’t make its 6.2-inch 120Hz OLED panel any less of a delight though, and we imagine a lot of S20 Plus owners are going to make the most of its large form factor by streaming a spot of Netflix, or even Disney Plus. That’s why this fantastic value Three tariff isn’t one to sniff at, loaded with 100GB of data. The best part? There’s no upfront cost to speak of and monthly payments of just £57 for this premium flagship.

If 100GB seems a bit unnecessary, 60GB is still likely more than you’ll ever need each month, available on this EE contract that also comes with all the essential network perks. Enjoy six months of Apple Music for free, as well as three months of BT Sport and more, all for £54 a month.

Related: Samsung Galaxy S20 vs S20 Plus

Best Galaxy S20 Ultra Deals

Want that very same 100GB treatment but with the S20 Ultra? We don’t blame you, avoiding those steep upfront costs once again, this tariff comes to £66 a month, just under a tenner more than the same S20 Plus deal, all thanks to Affordable Mobiles.

If you’re constantly on your phone and fear even that 100GB might not be enough, Vodafone’s Unlimited plans are fantastic, offering the fastest available download speeds on the fifth generation of mobile connectivity – that’s fancy talk for 5G. When it comes to the S20 Ultra, the sky truly feels like the limit, so why not have a tariff to match?

Related: Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra vs iPhone 11 Pro

For more amazing offers, follow us @TrustedDealsUK

We may earn a commission if you click a deal and buy an item. That’s why we want to make sure you’re well-informed and happy with your purchase, so that you’ll continue to rely on us for your buying advice needs.

Commercial Content Editor Having been at the forefront of the year’s biggest tech sales, Tom can spot a bargain from a mile away. With an eye for market trends, he’s always on the lookout for the best deals that can save you s…