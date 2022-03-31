Samsung self-repair lets you fix your broken Galaxy device at home

Samsung is teaming up with iFixit to help Galaxy smartphone and tablet owners repair their own devices.

Beginning this summer in the United States for the Galaxy S20 and Galaxy S21 phones, as well as the Galaxy Tab S7 Plus, Samsung says it is offering users all of the tools they needs to fix devices at home.

That will include “genuine device parts, repair tools, and intuitive, visual, step-by-step repair guides.” The collaboration with iFixit will surely help with making these guides comprehendible to the average person on the street.

Samsung says display assemblies, back glass and charging parts are all part of the scheme, while the company will accept returns of old parts for “responsible recycling.” Samsung says that more devices will become part of the program at a later date.

It follows the lead Apple took in November, with Self Service Repair planned for 2022 in the US, with expansion to other nations later. It will enable Apple users to repair their own iPhone 12 or iPhone 13 without invalidating the warranty.

It’s not clear yet whether Samsung plans to make the program available internationally, but promises more information once the self-repair option is available. The company says the self-repair program will help users to keep their phones and tablets active for longer and minimise e-waste.

“At Samsung, we’re creating more ways for consumers to extend the lifespan of our products with premium care experiences,” said Ramon Gregory, Senior Vice President of Customer Care at Samsung Electronics America in a blog post. “Availability of self-repair will provide our consumers the convenience and more options for sustainable solutions.”

Samsung already does a great job of providing official repairs, with its same-day network covering 80% of the US population. The new program should mean more and more people are able to access repair solutions for their devices.

“We are excited to be consulting with Samsung to help them develop a solution for DIY parts and repair information,” added Kyle Wiens, CEO of iFixit. “Every time you fix a device, you’re helping the planet.”