Apple has announced that Self Service Repair will be coming soon

Anyone wanting to fix their own iPhone now can, as Apple has introduced Self Service Repair for individual customers.

Self Service Repair is coming out early next year in the US and will be in additional countries throughout 2022. It means Apple users will have the option to fix any broken devices from their homes without voiding their warranty.

The iPhone 12 and iPhone 13 lineups will be the first to get the Self Repair treatment, followed on by Mac computers featuring M1 chips. It is expected that earlier iPhone and Mac models will become available to repair soon, but Apple has not given any suggestions as to when.

Apple has claimed that the initial phase of the programme will focus on the most commonly serviced models, which include the iPhone battery, display and camera, with additional repairs coming later next year.

“Creating greater access to Apple genuine parts gives our customers even more choice if a repair is needed,” said Jeff Williams, Apple’s chief operating officer.

“In the past three years, Apple has nearly doubled the number of service locations with access to Apple genuine parts, tools, and training, and now we’re providing an option for those who wish to complete their own repairs.”

In order to go about repairing a broken iPhone, the customer must first review the Repair Manual and then place an order for the parts and tools using the Self Service Repair Online Store.

Apple claims that the parts and tools provided are genuine Apple, with customers joining more than 5,000 Apple Authorised Service Providers and 2,800 Independent Repair Providers who have access to these tools and manuals.

After customers have repaired their items, anyone who returns the used part for recycling will receive credit towards their purchase.

It is important to note that Self Service Repair is still intended for customers that feel confident in their own knowledge of electronic devices, anyone who’s unsure about repairing their own iPhone or Mac can still visit a professional repair provider or visit one of the Apple stores.

