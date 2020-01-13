LG planning to produce LCD-oriented microLED displays?

According to a report from the Korea Times, LG has initiated Plan B and is exploring using LCD-MicroLED technology for its TVs

The news comes from the Korea Times, which states that LG Electronics recently filed a patent relating to the production of ‘luminous elements’ (we assume this is in reference to MicroLED) to the Korea Institute of Patent Information (KIPI).

In a move to safeguard the future of LG Display (and its TV business), LG said that OLED displays had a shorter lifespan, lower production yield rate and suffered from “burn-in”, all of which are issues we’ve known about and that its rivals, in particular Samsung, have gone to great lengths to illuminate.

LG is still committed to OLED, estimating it will sell 10 million OLED TVs in 2021, and at CES 2020 it revealed the 48-inch OLED CX TV in an attempt to bring the technology to a wider market.

However, it appears that while being the first to push OLED displays, profits weren’t significantly boosted in the process.

With the LCD market oversaturated due to the influx of LCD TVs reducing profit margins, LG facing a challenge as the “serious leader” in the OLED market and demand for premium priced OLED TVs subsiding, it looks as if LG, much like Samsung with its adoption of MicroLED and QD-OLED panels, needs something new to stir up the premium TV market and boost profits.

According to an official familiar with the LG’s TV strategy, “it’s very possible LG Electronics will launch a line of LCD TVs using [micro]LED technology in the second half of this year.”

Expanding on this statement: “Unlike OLED technology, because LED has a similar viewing structure as OLED but uses non-organic semiconductors, it does make sense for LG to pursue a dual-track strategy by expanding the LED TV lineup to the mass market and OLED TVs for selected consumers who have high purchasing power.”

At CES 2020, LG did exhibit a 145-inch digital signage using microLED technology. Whether the Korean manufacturer will produce a panel version is up for debate, but it’s interesting to note that LG is looking at other options for the future.

