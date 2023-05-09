Samsung phones could get Android 14 update sooner than ever

Samsung is testing the fledgling Android 14 operating system on its handsets at least a month earlier in the year than it has for previous updates.

That’s according to users who’ve found internal builds of Android 14 accompanied by OneUI 6 for the Galaxy S23 lurking on Samsung’s servers.

Meanwhile, SamMobile found Android 14/One UI 6.0 is being tested on the current flagship foldables – the Galaxy Z Fold 4 and Galaxy Z Flip 4.

While it’s to be expected that Samsung would be on the ball in testing the forthcoming upgrade – which Google will officially showcase at Google I/O tomorrow – the timing of the internal tests may be significant.

Samsung getting a headstart on previous years could enable it to bring Android 14 to users of its flagship phones more promptly than in previous years.

While Google tends to release the update for Pixel phones in late summer, third-party manufacturers tend to spend a few months integrating the operating systems with their own custom user interfaces. In Samsung’s case, it’s One UI.

Samsung is certainly a front runner among said third-party manufacturers when furnishing users with that year’s update, but there’s still plenty of room for improvement.

Last year, Samsung released the Android 13 update for the 2022 Galaxy S22 in late-October. Perhaps S23 owners can expect it a little bit sooner this time around?

Android 14 is currently being tested by Google with Pixel device owners able to jump onto the beta. Tomorrow will likely be the first time Google has truly documented the key consumer facing features. Thus far it has been focused on how developers can optimise their applications.

We’ll be covering all of the key announcements from Google I/O 2023 as they happen and will stick around for all the reaction thereafter.