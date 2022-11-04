 large image

Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

Samsung Odyssey Neo G9 (2023) will be the first ever 8K ultra wide gaming monitor

Chris Smith By Chris Smith

Samsung has been pushing the envelope with its Odyssey gaming monitors lately and has just teased another world first – the 8K ultra-wide Odyssey Neo G9.

Previewed at Thursday’s AMD Radeon event, ahead of a full reveal at CES 2023 in January, Samsung is pitching the Odyssey Neo G9 to PC gamers with enough might to handle the 8K resolution.

Indeed, you’ll need a DisplayPort 2.1 capable GPU like the brand new RX 7900 XTX and RX 7900 XT revealed by AMD during the showcase, as well as a CPU set-up powerful enough to ensure it can work in lock step with the graphics card.

The tease was extremely brief, so we don’t know how much this is going to cost or when it’ll go on sale. However, we can be sure it’ll be among the most expensive gaming monitors around.

Samsung already charges £2,100 for the existing Odyssey Neo G9 monitor, that offers a 240Hz refresh rate and the near-4K resolution of 5,120 x 1,440. We can imagine the sequel will be closer to £3,000, when Samsung reveals the full details in Vegas.

While the monitor should future-proof gamers who require the ultimate visual fidelity, it’s not clear how much use this monitor will be out of the gate. Most of what can currently be played at 8K relies on AI upscaling, including the original God of War on PC, which arrived in 2021.

Although the upscaling technology has proved quite impressive, there’s very little native content available right now. We imagine that’s going to be the case for quite some time.

Last year, the first ever native 8K 60fps game arrived on PS5. The Touryst can natively run at a 7680 x 4320 resolution. However, there’s was one snag… the PS5 itself doesn’t support 8K output at the present time.

You might like…

Best Graphics Card 2022: Top-rated GPUs for every build and budget

Best Graphics Card 2022: Top-rated GPUs for every build and budget

Ryan Jones 3 weeks ago
Best Gaming Monitor 2022: Top screens for PC, PS5 and Xbox

Best Gaming Monitor 2022: Top screens for PC, PS5 and Xbox

Ryan Jones 2 months ago
Trusted Reviews Awards: The Samsung Odyssey Neo G9 is 2021’s Best Gaming Monitor

Trusted Reviews Awards: The Samsung Odyssey Neo G9 is 2021’s Best Gaming Monitor

Alastair Stevenson 1 year ago
Chris Smith
By Chris Smith
Chris Smith is a freelance technology journalist for a host of UK tech publications, including Trusted Reviews. He's based in South Florida, USA.  …

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2004, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2004, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.