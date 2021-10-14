 large image

Trusted Reviews Awards: The Samsung Odyssey Neo G9 is 2021’s Best Gaming Monitor

Alastair Stevenson By Alastair Stevenson linkedin Contact via linkedin
Editor

The Samsung Odyssey Neo G9 has won the Best Gaming Monitor category at the Trusted Review Awards 2021.

The Samsung Odyssey Neo G9 wowed reviewer Mike Jennings when he tested it in August, with it offering best in class HDR-gaming performance.

“The Samsung Odyssey Neo G9 has stunning SDR and HDR performance, superb colour accuracy, great refresh rate ability and an immersive widescreen form factor. It’s not cheap and it won’t suit everyone, but it’s one of the best gaming monitors ever made,” wrote Jennings in his Samsung Odyssey Neo G9 review.

The Samsung Odyssey Neo G9 beat some strong competition, with a number of stellar gaming monitors making the shortlist, including the Huawei MateView GT, MSI MPG Artymis 343CQR and Asus ROG Swift PG259QNR.

The Trusted Reviews Awards are a yearly event where we detail the best products we’ve reviewed and most interesting brands we’ve covered over the last 12 months. The event is split into Reader Voted and Editor’s Choice categories. Winners for the latter are chosen by our team of product experts. The decision is based on how they performed during testing, how we found using them in real life and how they compare to the competition on key things like price.

The Awards are being run as a digital event for the second time, in response to the ongoing pandemic.

Make sure to bookmark and keep checking back with Trusted Reviews as we’ll be revealing a fresh batch of winners every day this week using the below schedule.

