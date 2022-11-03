AMD reveals RX 7900 XTX and RX 7900 XT graphics cards with RDNA 3 design

AMD has announced the next-generation Radeon RX 7900 XTX and RX 7900 XT graphics cards. The new flagship GPUs the first to be built on the RDNA 3 architecture.

At a launch event on Thursday, the company confirmed the new Radeon RX 7000 Series GPUs, which will go head-to-head with the new Nvidia RTX 4000 Series.

The new chips will deliver a 54 per cent leap in performance per watt compared to the GPUs based on the RDNA 3 chips. That sounds like some a significant leap forward for the range.

The Radeon RX 7900 XTX CPU is the top dog, with AMD touting 24GB of memory, compared to the 20GB of memory from the RX 7900 XT. They both launch on December 13 and cost $999 and $899 respectively. We’ll bring you the UK pricing when we have it.

During the event, the company revealed the RX 7900 XTX is 1.7-times faster than the existing flagship RX 6950 XT, when gamers are enjoying the action at a 4K resolution. There are also efficiency gains, with board power of 350 watts. Those concerned about power usage may prefer AMD’s option over the Nvidia RTX 4090, which was announced in September, and comes in at 450 watts.

During the launch event the company revealed the RDNA 3 architecture is capable of delivering 61 teraflops of power, which is a massive increase on the 23 TFLOPs the RDNA 2-powered GPUs could muster.

That new architecture also brings big changes in how the GPU will work. The 7000 series now has a chiplet design akin to the Ryzen CPU range also offered by the company. Essentially, tasks have been allocated to different cores. There’s a 5nm portion for the graphics, while 6nm tech handles all of the memory-based stuff. AMD says it is the first company to utilise the tech within a GPU.

The chips also bring improvements for the en vogue ray-tracing tech, which enables game developers to showcase advanced lighting options like realistic shadowing. There’s a 50% upgrade in performance compared to the previous generation and 1.5 more rays.

The physical design of the RX 7900 XTX and RX 7900 XT is similar, and the retention of an 8-pin connector means you should just be able to plug it into your existing rig without any hassle, or additional cables.

We’ll have tons more content on the announcement in the morning, including detailed comparisons between the previous generation chips and how they compare to the latest and greatest from Nvidia. Keep it locked to Trusted Reviews.