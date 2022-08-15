Samsung Odyssey Ark 55-inch curved monitor is the vessel for your gaming dreams

If you’re gonna give a gaming monitor a lofty name like the Odyssey Ark, you’d better back it up. Samsung is hoping its new 55-incher can back it up.

The quantum mini LED curved display was first previewed at CES 2022 back in January, but is only just coming to the fore as we approach the end of summer.

The company is relying on the world’s first 55-inch 100R curved screen to boost its high-end gaming line, calling the 4K monitor a “completely new form factor” and worthy addition to the acclaimed Odyssey line-up.

The display also offers an impressive sounding 165Hz refresh rate, which even the most visually advanced games on the block would struggle to challenge, and a 1ms response time for ultra-low latency multiplayer action. On that front it also supports AMD FreeSync Premium Pro for a variable refresh rate.

The display also offers a unique Flex Move Screen which enables gamers to switch between the full 55-inches and a smaller 27-inch display, just by switching from landscape to portrait orientation. Samsung calls this Cockpit Mode, with the display curving above your head when flipped. Gamers will also be able to move between 16:9, 21:9 and 32:9 aspect ratios. You can also have three apps displayed on that large screen at any time (see above).

Samsung is also offering a Game Bar that displays states like FPS (Frames Per Second), HDR (High Dynamic Range) and VRR (Variable Refresh Rate), while gamers are also able to adjust key settings using the solar-powered bundled-on Ark Dial controller. In terms of audio, there’s Dolby Atmos (and vision) support for the 60W 2.2.2 speakers

Naturally, the monitor supports the Samsung Gaming Hub we literally saw launch for the company’s Smart TV line up. This offers access to cloud gaming services from Xbox, NVIDIA GeForce NOW, Google Stadia, Utomik and Amazon Luna.

As you’d expect, it’s not going to be cheap. It starts at £2,699 and you can pre-order now.

In his hands-on preview at CES, our own Ryan Jones wrote: “The Samsung Odyssey Ark may catch all of the headlines for its eye-catching ability to be flipped into a vertical alignment for stacked multi-tasking, but it’s the impressive Quantum Mini LED screen technology, 4K resolution and the massive 55-inch curved panel that ensure this is one of the most exciting gaming monitors in 2022.”