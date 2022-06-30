Samsung Gaming Hub unites Xbox, Stadia, GeForce Now and all your cloud faves

Samsung’s latest TVs have become a hotspot for your cloud gaming needs today with the launch of a Gaming Hub that carries some of the most popular streaming services.

Available within the Samsung 2022 line-up the Gaming Hub is now home to apps from Xbox, Google Stadia and Nvidia GeForce Now, with Amazon Luna to come soon too.

Effectively that means gamers will be able to access some of the best console games, PC games, and mobile games directly from their televisions with nothing more than a wireless controller.

The big bonus here is that once the accessories like headsets and controllers are paired to the television, gamers will be able to use them across multiple services and devices that are running in Game Hub.

We covered the launch of the Xbox app earlier today, which is undoubtedly the biggest of the services listed here (namely because no other TV manufacturer can offer it), but the Gaming Hub is designed to provide the best of gaming all in one place. As well as the streaming services, you’ll be able to watch the finest gamers around do their thing on Twitch and YouTube. There’ll also be recommendations based on there services you’re subscribed to. Spotify’s there too, so you can listen as you play.

The Gaming Hub will also where you’ll find consoles that are connected to the TV via HDMI too, making it easy to switch if you’re rocking an Xbox Series X, PS5 and Nintendo Switch in your entertainment system.

The cloud element means there’s no downloading of games, storage limits or anything else, but interested parties will need a pretty high-end TV in order to jump on board. The 2022 Neo QLED 8K, Neo QLED 4K, QLEDs and 2022 Smart Monitor Series all cost a pretty penny.

It’s possible thanks to some tech leaps within Samsung’s 2022 display line up, which introduces “faster decoding and optimised buffer control technology which reduces the input lag by more than an average of 30 percent compared to the previous models.”