Samsung is showing Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power content in 8K

Amazon Prime has teamed up with Samsung to show content from the new Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power TV show in spectacular 8K resolution.

Owners of Samsung Neo QLED 8K TVs and The Wall 8K Micro LED TVs will be able to watch “series content” courtesy of a “custom sneak peak with exclusive scenes”. There’ll also be an 8K trailer made available soon in living rooms soon.

Samsung says the milestone will help it accelerate the journey towards major 8K content being available as the norm, rather than for a special event like this. While the 8K content is only going to be available to a few viewers who’ve shelled out for Samsung’s most expensive televisions, the company has more up its sleeve for Tolkien loyalists, including exclusive experiences in New York, London and Milan.

The main event is in at the Samsung 837 “flagship experience”, where Tolkien fans can get an enjoy an exclusive streaming event with 25 minutes of footage from the first two episodes of The Rings of Power. It doesn’t look like this is in 8K, but the three-story LED video wall sounds pretty awesome.

Samsung also says “dynamic creative from the series” will also be available on LED digital screens in New York City’s Times Square, London’s Piccadilly Circus, and Milan’s Piazza del Duomo.

The Rings of Power debuts on Amazon Prime on September 2, which is a just over a week away. The series is creating quite the buzz, given the new trailers regularly launched by Apple over the last couple of weeks.

The series will focus on the Second Age of Middle-earth and chronicle the rise of a familiar malevolent force, following a prolonged period of peace. Galadriel and Gandalf will be among the familiar characters while *whisper it* we could see Sauron too.