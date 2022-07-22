The epic new Lord of the Rings trailer dispels fears over Amazon series

Come on, admit it. Amongst the excitement, you’ve felt a little bit of trepidation about Amazon’s The Lord of the Rings: The Ring of Power original series, right?

I know I have. When you love something as fiercely as people love the books and the Peter Jackson movie trilogy, it’s only natural to have some fear when someone else offers a new vision.

Well, today I’m casting away that fear as if it were the One Ring into the fiery chasm from whence it came. It’s all thanks to the new trailer for the forthcoming Tolkien-based series, which was released as part of the San Diego Comic-Con celebrations on Friday.

The trailer largely follows young Galadriel (Morfydd Clark), starting with Sauron’s original defeat and the times of peace in the Second Age of Middle Earth, to the rising of a familiar evil.

There’s other elves, orcs, dwarves, men and Harfoot (Harfeet!) in the trailer, including the male protagonist Arondir (Ismael Cruz Córdova) who gets snatched by a malevolent force towards the end of the trailer. There’s even a Balrog at the very end. Damn.

The trailer is also accompanied by an official synopsis for the show, which reads: “Beginning in a time of relative peace, the series follows an ensemble cast of characters, both familiar and new, as they confront the long-feared re-emergence of evil to Middle-earth. From the darkest depths of the Misty Mountains, to the majestic forests of the elf-capital of Lindon, to the breathtaking island kingdom of Númenor, to the furthest reaches of the map, these kingdoms and characters will carve out legacies that live on long after they are gone.”

The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power premieres on Amazon Prime Video on September 2. Will you be watching? Let us know @trustedreviews on Twitter.