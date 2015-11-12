Samsung Galaxy S6 Edge defeats Apple and LG to win Smartphone of the Year at #TrustedReviewsAwards

The Samsung Galaxy S6/S6 Edge has been awarded Phone of the Year at the 2015 #TrustedReviews Awards.

Samsung’s flagship phone saw off competition from LG’s G4 and Apple’s iPhone 6S/6S Plus in a hotly contested category to be crowned this year’s best smartphone.

Designed to help Samsung increase its lead over Apple in the high-end smartphone market, the S6 improved on the S5 in almost every way.

The phone came with a redesigned case, incorporating metal and Gorilla Glass, and bested all other phones on the market at the time in terms of specs and performance.

Its close cousin, the S6 Edge was the second smartphone to feature the Edge technology, previously debuted on the Galaxy Note Edge phablet.

With one of the best cameras ever seen on a phone, great build quality, and innovative design, the S6 Edge more than did its part to earn Samsung the top prize in the smartphone category this year.

“It was really close,” said Evan Kypreos, Editor of TrustedReviews. “All the companies shortlisted have put out fantastic phones and the level of innovation this past year has been really impressive.”

“The S6 and S6 Edge were a statement of intent from Samsung. The company overhauled their flagship smartphones with new designs and better performance than their rivals, and overall, the gamble paid off.”



All eyes are now on the upcoming S7, which is rumoured to be launching in January, much earlier than expected.

