Samsung may be planning to unveil its hotly rumoured Galaxy S21 FE at the Consumer Electronics Show (CES) in Las Vegas at the start of next year, according to fresh rumours.

The Samsung Galaxy S21 FE is a rumoured, stripped down, cheaper version of the Galaxy S21 people originally expected to arrive this year. But despite constant reports and “leaks” suggesting its imminent arrival, according to sources from Sam Mobile, it will actually make its debut in January 2022.

The next CES will be taking place from 5 to 8 January, and as usual, it will be taking place in Las Vegas.

Older reports and rumours have also hinted that the release date will be in January, but a little later, with many predictions referencing the 11th. This doesn’t exactly fit with these rumours, but only missing the mark by a few days suggests that January is very likely the month we’ll finally meet the Galaxy S21 FE.

However, Samsung hasn’t announced a new smartphone at CES in a couple of years. Recent CES’ shows have been less focused on phones and tablets as most companies wait until Mobile World Congress in February/March to launch new these.

As a result, it’s likely that the Galaxy S21 FE won’t have much competition, so you should expect a fair amount of CES coverage looking into this long-awaited smartphone.

The Galaxy S21 FE – also known as Fan Edition – is actually the mid-range follow up to the Galaxy S21 and the successor to the already official Galaxy S20 FE.

It’s also important to note that all of this is speculation and Samsung itself hasn’t actually mentioned when the Galaxy S21 FE will be released, so take all of these leaks with a pinch of salt for now.

That being said, keep your eyes peeled on Trusted Reviews as we will be updating you the second we know when the Galaxy S21 FE is officially launched.