Samsung Galaxy S21 FE leaks again through official case reveal

Jon Mundy By Jon Mundy linkedin Contact via linkedin

The Samsung Galaxy S21 FE has had yet more of its secrets spilled onto the internet ahead of its long-delayed launch – this time in the form of official case details.

Samsung is surely having fun with us now. No phone could have been leaked as much as the Samsung Galaxy S21 FE unless it was all part of a deliberate marketing ploy, right?

That’s the conclusion we’re tempted to reach following yet another Galaxy S21 FE leak. This time the source is Samsung itself, or to be more specific, Samsung Hungary.

As SamMobile points out, the company’s Hungarian site has revealed what appears to be the full range of official case options for the Samsung Galaxy S21 FE.

There are 15 in total, covering five case types. Two of those are transparent, but the other three incorporate a splash of colour.

Indeed, these colours would seem to confirm the colour options of the Galaxy S21 FE itself: black, lavender, olive, red, and white.

Those aforementioned styles include a regular silicone case, a strap case, and a Smart View cases with a built-in external screen. One of the transparent cases includes a kick stand for convenient video watching on the go.

Prior to this case reveal we’d already seen the Samsung Galaxy S21 FE in pretty much all its glory. We know that it’ll pack a 6.4-inch display, either a Snapdragon 888 or a Exynos 2100 processor, a 64-megapixel main camera sensor, a 4500mAh battery, and 15w charging.

Heck, we’ve even seen its user manual, and we also know its price.

Essentially, we know almost everything about this affordable revision of the Samsung Galaxy S21 ahead of its official launch in January.

