The Samsung Galaxy Note 10 will looks super-swish, according to this leak

The Samsung Galaxy Note 10 will reportedly feature two new awesome looking colour options, according to a fresh leak.

The report appeared on MySmartPrice on Wednesday. It suggests the Note 10 colours will include Black, White, and Silver. The two new options look to add a bit more colour to the range with a Red and Pink variants. The options are likely to get some fancier names with the Note 9 colours from last year having monikers like Midnight Black and Ocean Blue.

The listed colours will reportedly be the options at launch for the Samsung Galaxy Note 10. However, Samsung is known for adding further colour variants post-launch. The Galaxy Note 9 added Alpine White and Cloud Silver options post-launch.

The Samsung Galaxy S10 launched earlier this year in Prism White, Prism Black, Prism Green and Prism Blue colours, potentially pointing to likely naming conventions for the upcoming Note 10 models. The Galaxy S10 Plus also featured Ceramic White and Ceramic Black models. The Galaxy S10 5G will be available in Crown Silver and Majestic Black colour variants when it launches in the UK in June.

The report also states that a larger Galaxy Note 10 model, potentially named the Galaxy Note 10 Pro, may come in additional colour options. However, the existence of this model is unconfirmed.

Specs information is thin on the ground, but the Samsung Galaxy Note 10 will reportedly feature a 6.3-inch display which would make it slightly smaller than the Note 9. While the rumoured Pro model is said include an astoundingly large 6.7-inch screen. A 5G model also appears likely for both versions of the phone as well as the latest 8nm Exynos 9820 processor (Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 in the US).

The source also states the base model of the Galaxy Note 10 will house 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage, with the potential for higher-end variants going up to 12GB of RAM and 1TB of internal storage.