Samsung has officially announced the Galaxy Buds Live, unveiled alongside several other Galaxy Note products such as the Note 20, Watch Active 3 and Galaxy Tab S7 at its August Unpacked event.

The bean-shaped wireless earbud were spilled ahead of the event through various leaks such as Samsung pushing an update to the Galaxy Buds app a week ahead of the event, and leaks of the concept images of the headphones.

Galaxy Buds Live – Price

The price is higher than pre-event rumours had suggested, with £179 the price you’ll have to pay for the Galaxy Buds Live.

Prior to the event, price was pegged at the more affordable end with $150 quoted, and online tipster Roland Quandt suggesting $169. You won’t be getting the earbuds on the cheap.

Galaxy Buds Live – Design and features

The launch of the Galaxy Buds Live has indeed confirmed the kidney bean-shaped design. That means they won’t have ear-tips in the traditional sense, and will actually rest on the earlobe.

Each earbud features a bass duct on the rear, with the 12mm audio drivers using AKG’s expertise in the headphone space. According to Samsung, the audio will sound “deep and rich so you can enjoy music the way the artist intended.” We’ll be interested to see how they’ll fit for different sizes of ears.

And of course, the Galaxy Buds Live are Samsung’s first headphones with active noise cancellation. According to Samsung, the ANC is specifically tailored to the Buds Live’s open design. The intent here is to reduce “low-band background noise”, such as buses and trains, while also being able to keep track of sounds around you, such as announcements at a train station.

Battery life is 21-hours in total with ANC on, with the earbuds having a six-hour charge with 15 hours left in the charging case. Switch off noise-cancelling and Bixby voice control and the Buds Live stretch their legs to 29 hours of battery life. Quick charging is supported, with 5 minutes of juice enough for another 60 minutes of play.

Galaxy Buds Live come with three microphones and Voice Pickup Unit to aid clearer call quality. There’s support for Samsung’s voice assistant in Bixby, with the headphones integrating a voice wakeup function for quick access to the voice assistant. This is, of course, only available with Samsung smartphones.

The Galaxy Buds Live support touch gestures. A tap will play/pause, a double tap to skip forward and a triple tap to skip backwards. The Samsung Galaxy Wearable companion app (Android/iOS), offers the ability to configure the touch controls or play with a number EQ settings to alter the sound quality.

Other features include an IPX2 rating, Game Mode to keep sound in sync while playing games on a smartphone. You can Fast Switch between devices. charge them wirelessly by placing them on the back of compatible Samsung devices, and pair two pairs of Buds Live with a Galaxy smartphone. That’s plenty of bang for your buck.

The Samsung Galaxy Buds Live will be available in three colours (Mystic White, Mystic Black and Mystic Bronze). They can be pre-ordered now for £179, and if you purchase them from the Samsung UK website before August 20, you’ll be eligible for a free wireless charging pad worth £50.

