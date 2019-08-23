Samsung quietly rolls out the Galaxy A50s and A30s midrangers

All eyes may be on the Note 10, but Samsung has also found time to refresh a couple of its midrangers, with the Galaxy A50 and A30 handsets getting iterative ‘s’ versions.

It’s mainly good news for people wanting a bit of Samsung sheen on a budget, but there is one pretty big downgrade for the cheaper A30s. Its screen resolution has taken a hit, going from 1080p to 720p.

Otherwise where there are changes, they’re for the better. Looks wise, both handsets get a redesigned back panel with a “futuristic holographic effect,” which can be seen in black, white, violet or green.

Both also get an upgrade to their respective camera chops. The A50s gets a 48-megapixel camera array on the back, up from 25 on the original, although the aperture does narrow a bit, going from f/1.7 to f/2.0. It can now shoot in 4k at 30fps, too. The front camera gets a similar boost, jumping from 25-megapixels to 32.

Meanwhile, the A30s jumps from a 16-megapixel snapper to a 25-megapixel version. The ultrawide camera also gets an upgrade, going from 5-megapixels to 8.

Alongside the camera upgrades, the A30s also benefits from a new processor. While the A50s retains the same Exynos 9610 chip as the original, the A30s moves from the Exynos 7904 to the 7885. It’s not clear how big a change that’ll be, given Samsung’s release says the clock speeds are unchanged (2 x 1.8GHz + 6 x 1.6Ghz), but we’ll hopefully see improved efficiency if nothing else.

In a more immediate boost, the A30s gets an in-screen fingerprint reader, which should make up for the slight reduction in screen resolution.

No word on price or release date yet, but watch this space.

