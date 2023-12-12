Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

Samsung Display tip suggests foldable iPhone in the works

Jon Mundy By Jon Mundy linkedin Contact via linkedin

A fresh tip from the South Korean supply chain suggests that the first foldable iPhone could be closer to reality.

Korean website The Elec has posted a fresh report claiming that Samsung Display has strengthened its A Business Team with the ability to make foldable displays. This is notable because Samsung’s A Business Team is the internal department that handles demand from Apple, which is Samsung’s biggest customer for OLED screens.

While it’s not yet certain that Apple is developing a foldable iPhone, it would seem strange for Samsung Display to ready its Apple division (for want of a better term) for foldable production if it wasn’t reasonably confident that such capacity would be necessary.

Galaxy Z Flip 4 is now a mid-range phone

Galaxy Z Flip 4 is now a mid-range phone

If you’ve been waiting for an affordable means of upgrading to a foldable phone then now’s your chance with this incredible Z Flip 4 deal.

  • Giffgaff
  • ‘Like new’ refurbished
  • Now £479
View Deal

The report also states that both Samsung Display and its key local rival, LG Display, are developing larger 20-inch foldable panels for Apple.

This isn’t the first that we’ve heard of a potential foldable iPhone. Reliable Apple sources Mark Gurman and Ming-Chi Kuo have separately suggested that Apple is working on a foldable iPhone, with the latter pinning a likely release date to 2025.

Some have suggested that Apple will be arriving to the foldable market way too late. Samsung is the primary mover in this area of market, and it’s half way through its fifth foldable generation right now.

However, the foldable phone market is far from resolved, with a number of technological challenges that still need to be fully addressed, including robustness and proper waterproofing, not to mention those unsightly creases.

You might like…

Google loses to Epic in antitrust case

Google loses to Epic in antitrust case

Jon Mundy 5 hours ago
iOS 17.2 lands with Journal app, new skills for Messages, Action Button and Camera

iOS 17.2 lands with Journal app, new skills for Messages, Action Button and Camera

Chris Smith 17 hours ago
Beeper Mini is back, but can the iMessage app Apple hates stay alive?

Beeper Mini is back, but can the iMessage app Apple hates stay alive?

Chris Smith 19 hours ago
Apple’s plan to ‘simplify’ the iPad range sounds like a half measure

Apple’s plan to ‘simplify’ the iPad range sounds like a half measure

Chris Smith 20 hours ago
Final introduces UX2000 and updated ZE8000 MK2 headphones

Final introduces UX2000 and updated ZE8000 MK2 headphones

Kob Monney 4 days ago
Apple’s NameDrop is getting a huge upgrade in iOS 17.2

Apple’s NameDrop is getting a huge upgrade in iOS 17.2

Chris Smith 5 days ago
Jon Mundy
By Jon Mundy linkedin Contact via linkedin

Jon is a seasoned freelance writer who started covering games and apps in 2007 before expanding into smartphones and consumer tech, dabbling in lifestyle and media coverage along the way. Besides bein…

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Trusted Reviews Logo

Sign up to our newsletter

Get the best of Trusted Reviews delivered right to your inbox.

This is a test error message with some extra words