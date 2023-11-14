Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

Samsung denies mid-range foldable is coming, which is a shame

Chris Smith By Chris Smith

Sorry, we may have got your hopes up by sharing rumours of a mid-range Samsung foldable phone, last week. Because, apparently, Samsung has no interest in making one right now.

Following a widely-shared report from TrendForce, suggesting a much more affordable version of a Z Fold or Z Flip phone may arrive in 2024, Samsung has now pushed back against the suggestion.

A Samsung spokesperson has reportedly said: “We don’t plan to manufacture foldable smartphones that are priced in the midrange, and the latest rumours are groundless.”

The publication reporting the comment, Korea JoongAng Daily is unfamiliar to us. Trusted Reviews has approached Samsung for a copy of the statement above.

In many ways it would be unsurprising if Samsung didn’t eventually begin to offer foldable at a more affordable price than the Z Flip 5 and Z Fold 5, which require an expenditure of at least £999 to buy brand new and outright.

It is thought the path to mainstream adoption has to go through offering phones at more manageable price points for those folks unwilling and unable to drop a grand on a handset.

Samsung has enjoyed success with its mid-range Galaxy A-Series phones that sit below the almighty Galaxy S-Series Android phones, so isn’t adverse to offering phones at multiple price points.

Perhaps Samsung doesn’t have the capacity to product foldable phones that maintain the same standards of durability and quality while lowering the price? We certainly haven’t heard of display technology that fits the bill.

Samsung endured some serious problems with its very first foldable phones, so perhaps it’s wise for the company to keep everything premium for now.

Eventually, though, you suspect Samsung will need to introduce foldable phones at lower price points. If it doesn’t, its Android rivals surely will.

