A mid-range Samsung foldable phone could arrive next year

Samsung is planning to expand its foldable phone range in 2024, which could open the form factor up to millions more consumers.

According to a new report from TrendForce, the company plans to launch a more affordable Galaxy Fold or Flip phone with mid-range specs.

While Samsung has been attempting to lower the prices of its Z Flip and Z Fold phones, you still have to part with at least £999 to buy the newest versions outright.

Right now, it doesn’t appear, as if those phones are going to get any cheaper even though Samsung has refined its production processes and is getting great yields from its flexible screens.

So, the next step has to be cutting some costs elsewhere with a less expensive bill of goods. Any mid-range foldable from Samsung would likely have internals and cameras similar to Samsung’s also-excellent mid-range A-Series phones like the Galaxy A54.

It’s also possible Samsung could use a less premium version of its foldable display technology, but it’s unclear whether Samsung has developed such a product.

Samsung has clearly proved there is an appetite for the form factor and has run the hard yards in the sector, which other Android manufacturers are now benefitting from. The next step for the company has to be mass adoption, which can only come through offering a foldable phone at a price point below flagship level.

Now, five generations into the Fold and Flip ranges, might be the perfect time for Samsung to diversify the product range and get more people on board.

Would you like to see Samsung offer a cheaper foldable in 2024? Would you buy it? Let us know @trustedreviews on X.