Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

A mid-range Samsung foldable phone could arrive next year

Chris Smith By Chris Smith

Samsung is planning to expand its foldable phone range in 2024, which could open the form factor up to millions more consumers.

According to a new report from TrendForce, the company plans to launch a more affordable Galaxy Fold or Flip phone with mid-range specs.

Almost £100 off Sage the Barista bean to cup coffee machine

Almost £100 off Sage the Barista bean to cup coffee machine

With a previous price of £598.95, the Sage the Barista Espresso Machine is now down to £499 as part of an Amazon’s Choice deal, a saving of 17%.

  • Amazon
  • Was £598.95
  • Now £499.00
View Deal

While Samsung has been attempting to lower the prices of its Z Flip and Z Fold phones, you still have to part with at least £999 to buy the newest versions outright.

Right now, it doesn’t appear, as if those phones are going to get any cheaper even though Samsung has refined its production processes and is getting great yields from its flexible screens.

So, the next step has to be cutting some costs elsewhere with a less expensive bill of goods. Any mid-range foldable from Samsung would likely have internals and cameras similar to Samsung’s also-excellent mid-range A-Series phones like the Galaxy A54.

It’s also possible Samsung could use a less premium version of its foldable display technology, but it’s unclear whether Samsung has developed such a product.

Samsung has clearly proved there is an appetite for the form factor and has run the hard yards in the sector, which other Android manufacturers are now benefitting from. The next step for the company has to be mass adoption, which can only come through offering a foldable phone at a price point below flagship level.

Now, five generations into the Fold and Flip ranges, might be the perfect time for Samsung to diversify the product range and get more people on board.

Would you like to see Samsung offer a cheaper foldable in 2024? Would you buy it? Let us know @trustedreviews on X.

You might like…

Best Foldable Phones 2023: The seven top foldables you can buy

Best Foldable Phones 2023: The seven top foldables you can buy

Lewis Painter 6 days ago
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 vs Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5: Which foldable is best?

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 vs Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5: Which foldable is best?

Lewis Painter 3 months ago
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 vs Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4: Which Flip is best?

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 vs Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4: Which Flip is best?

Gemma Ryles 3 months ago
Chris Smith
By Chris Smith

Chris Smith is a freelance technology journalist for a host of UK tech publications, including Trusted Reviews. He's based in South Florida, USA.  …

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.