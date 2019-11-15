Samsung could announce another Galaxy phone before the end of 2019

Samsung could launch the Galaxy A51 by the end of the year if these official customer support pages are anything to go by.

Support pages for what appear to be the unreleased Samsung Galaxy A51 have been spotted on the company’s website in Russia. The pages refer to a device with model code SM-A515F, believed to be the much-rumoured Galaxy A51.

The page was spotted by Dutch site Galaxy Club, who explained that support pages like this don’t usually pop up too many months before the launch date. This means we could potentially see the Galaxy A51 before the end of the year.

For years, Samsung’s A-series handsets were launched in December, the tradition only being broken this year with the release of the Galaxy A50 in June. It’s possible that these support pages are a sign that Samsung is going back to its former ways and planning to launch the smartphone before the year is up.

Earlier this week, we heard whispers that the Galaxy A51 would feature a quad camera setup and a top-centre hole-punch style camera not unlike that found on the Galaxy Note 10.

According to renders from On Leaks and Price Baba, the follow-up to the A50 will feature an L-shaped array of four cameras along with a front facing camera in a circular cutout at the top of the display.

According to tipster Ishan Argawal, the main rear camera will feature a 48-megapixel sensor and the selfie camera a 32-megapixel sensor. The phone will measure up at 158 x 73.7 x 7.9mm and feature a 6.5-inch AMOLED display and a 4,000mAh battery.

The A51 is expected to be released with Android 10 onboard and – with Android 10 already rolling out across Samsung devices in its beta form – it looks as though it could arrive very soon.

