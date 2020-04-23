Samsung brings blood pressure monitoring to the Galaxy Active 2

Samsung is introducing a blood pressure monitoring app for its Galaxy Watch devices.

The Samsung Health Monitor app has been cleared by South Korea’s Ministry of Food and Drug Safety (MFDS). The over-the-counter blood pressure monitoring app can now be paired with the advanced sensor technology in the Galaxy Watch Active 2 to track and measure blood pressure.

The idea is to offer Galaxy Watch wearers more insight into their own health and to encourage them to make more informed decisions within their lives.

To use the new blood pressure monitor for the first time, the Galaxy Watch Active 2 first must be calibrated with a traditional cuff. Once it has been calibrated, just tap ‘Measure’ to check your blood pressure wherever you are.

The Galaxy Watch Active 2 uses pulse wave analysis to measure your blood pressure and track it with the Heart Rate Monitoring sensors. The programme analyses the relationship between the calibration value and the blood pressure change to determine your blood pressure.

“The Samsung Health Monitor app has the potential to help millions of people around the world who are affected by high blood pressure”, said Corporate SVP and Head of Health Team at Samsung Electronics Mobile Communications Business Taejong Jay Yang.

“This is one of many examples of how Samsung is integrating its best-in-class hardware with the latest software innovations to innovate mobile experiences”.

Trusted Reviews awarded the Samsung Galaxy Watch Active 2 four and a half stars. We wrote:

“If you have an Android phone and want the best smartwatch going, the Samsung Galaxy Watch Active 2 is it. Great design, acceptable battery life, solid fitness features and outstanding performance make it the best all-round wearable that Samsung has made – and that makes it better than any Wear OS watch currently available. “It costs more than the original Watch Active but offers better performance and features, and the touch bezel makes interaction with it far more satisfying.”

