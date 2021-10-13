Samsung announces mysterious Unpacked 2 event for October 20

Not to be deterred by rivals Apple and Google holding their own October launch events, Samsung has just announced an Unpacked 2 event of its own for October 20.

The company sent out invites to an online event titled Galaxy Unpacked Part 2, which will take place at 10am (that’s 15:00 GMT) ET on Samsung’s YouTube channel.

Next week is going to be a busy one for tech fans, not to mention tech journos. Apple holds its MacBook Pro (probably) launch event on the Monday, Google holds its Pixel 6 (definitely) launch event on Tuesday, and now Samsung is holding its own event (who knows) on Wednesday.

The big question here is, what could Samsung possibly have left to show? The company has already played its major 2H 2021 hand with the roll out of the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 and Galaxy Z Flip 3. We know there’s going to be no Samsung Galaxy Note this year, either.

For once, the internet rumour mill hasn’t been so helpful. There are reports that Samsung will roll out the Samsung Galaxy S21 FE as an affordable reworking of the Samsung Galaxy S21, but we’ve also heard that this phone has been completely scrapped.

Not much can be gleaned from the 12-second teaser video that accompanies this invite, either. It simply shows a number of Samsung app icons being crammed into a multi-coloured box.

Samsung itself will only say that it is “opening up new experiences for self-expression through technology”, and that the technology its customers use every day “should reflect their individuality”. Which is really no use at all, let’s face it.

We wouldn’t bet against new colours of existing models here, but that’s unlikely to support a whole dedicated event. Could Samsung offer us a preview of its next UI overhaul at its Unpacked 2 event, or some other major software-related effort? We’ll know in a week.