Samsung is scrubbing the Samsung Galaxy S21 FE from the internet

Samsung appears to be quietly cleaning up all evidence of the Samsung Galaxy S21 FE, which has almost certainly now been cancelled.

All signs are pointing to the likelihood that the Galaxy S21 FE has been cancelled. Reports have pointed to chip shortages and the unexpected success of the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 as potential reasons for Samsung’s decision to keep its revised almost-flagship from shop shelves.

Now SamMobile suggests that Samsung is attempting to erase the Galaxy S21 FE from history. The South Korean manufacturer has been quietly shuttering initial support pages for the device in various parts of the world.

Apparently, the Galaxy S21 FE’s support pages on official Samsung websites for Hong Kong, Singapore, South Africa, Levant and other markets are now gone.

Previously, the existence of these support pages for model number SM-G990B acted as confirmation that the Galaxy S21 FE was real and imminent. Their removal serves as a further nail in the phone’s coffin.

The Galaxy S21 FE was all set to house a Snapdragon 888 chipset within a cheaper design to produce a more affordable variant of the popular Samsung Galaxy S21, but now seems certain to have been cancelled.

With the apparent cancellation of the Samsung Galaxy Note line and now the Galaxy S21 FE, it seems the company is in the middle of reappriasing its priorities.

The company’s foldable line finally seems to be coming good, while there are rumours that the Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra will consolidate the company’s traditional premium flagship with Galaxy Note-like capabilities.