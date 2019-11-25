The Samsung Galaxy S11 release date has apparently leaked, but we’re very sceptical

The release date of Samsung’s next big flagship smartphone has supposedly been revealed, but we can’t help but feel a bit wary of its veracity.
The Greek website Matrix Life has alleged that the Samsung Galaxy S11 is set to be released on February 11. But we’d advise you to take that with a hefty helping of salt.
Related: Best smartphones
We can’t help but wonder whether that’s actually true. It’s a very specific date when the launch is still months away, so we can’t help but feel skeptical of its accuracy.
For context, the reputable Samsung focused website SamMobile reports the potential launch date as being in the third week of February (possibly the 18th) — but this source is careful to note its own caution about naming a specific date so far in advance.
It’s reasonable to assert that the phone could launch in February, but don’t go marking up your calendar just yet.
Here’s when previous handsets in the Galaxy S line have launched:
- Samsung Galaxy S10: March 2019
- Samsung Galaxy S9: March 2018
- Samsung Galaxy S8: April 2017
- Samsung Galaxy S7: March 2016
- Samsung Galaxy S6: April 2015
Regardless of when it finally sees the light of day, we’re very excited to see the Samsung Galaxy S11.
There have been lots of enticing rumours concerning the latest handset, and its camera specifications in particular. The device could apparenyly wield a 108-megapixel main sensor along with a telephoto lens that could have optical zoom levels of 5x or 10x, depending on which rumours you believe.
Related: Best Android phones
Battery capacities are likely to see an increase across the board when compared to the S10, ranging from 4000mAh for the smallest model to 5000mAh to the Plus-sized variant, and on top of that, all the devices will no doubt run on the powerful Exynos 990 chipset.