Job listing hint at another massive PS4 exclusive making its way to PC

A recent job listing posted by Naughty Dog is looking to hire someone with Nvidia and DX12 experience, which is somewhat unusual for a PlayStation exclusive title.

Emerging over the last couple of days, the developer is currently hiring for a graphics programmer who would jump into the graphics rendering team with a “thorough understanding of current GPU architectures,” which include Directx X12 and Vulkan.

It’s likely that Naughty Dog is simply seeking a candidate with additional experience alongside APIs that are also found on Sony’s platform. It’s just somewhat unusual to find ones that can only be seen on PC at the time of writing, leading some fans to question whether a port could be in development.

The Last of Us 2 is currently planned to launch exclusively for PS4 on May 29, 2020. Sony is yet to acknowledge this rumour or any possibility of its exclusive library coming to PC outside of PlayStation Now, which allows players to stream a number of titles on the platform right now.

Earlier this week, rumours began sparking about a port of Horizon Zero Dawn to PC in the near future, a title which is also exclusive to PS4. Perhaps Sony is hoping to replicate Microsoft’s strategy of bringing its first-party library to both consoles and PC in an effort to reach a much larger audience. The end result is more people gaining access to excellent games, so we struggle to see a downside.

Guerilla Games’ excellent open-world adventure is rumoured to hit both Steam and Epic Games Store, so perhaps The Last of Us 2 will follow in its potential footsteps. We’d take all of this with a grain of salt for now, but it would certainly be an exciting development. For now, we can look forward to Ellie and Joel’s latest journey later this year.

