The brilliant Horizon: Zero Dawn is reportedly coming to PC this year

In something that could prove to be a death knell for Sony console exclusives, reports have emerged of Horizon: Zero Dawn getting a PC port later this year.

The news comes via three sources speaking anonymously to Kotaku and, as the site notes, this is a pretty big deal. While PlayStation exclusives have previously made the jump to PC – see Detroit and the upcoming Death Stranding port – this is the first time one from a Sony-owned developer will follow suit.

Related: Best PS4 games

The game will apparently be available both on Steam and from the Epic Games Store, and the upgradable nature of the PC will really give the engine room to stretch its figurative legs. While the PS4 version of Horizon: Zero Dawn was locked to 30fps, the PC edition will likely have no such constraints, and may have other graphical niceties along the way.

That would be an ostentatious cherry on an already delicious cake. Horizon: Zero Dawn is widely considered to be one of the best games available on PlayStation 4, and fully deserved the four-and-a-half star rating we gave it upon release.

“I didn’t expect Horizon: Zero Dawn to be this good,” wrote Brett at the time. “I doubt I’ll be the only one saying they were surprised that the Killzone developer has been able to deliver a game with such breadth, depth, and consistently rewarding gameplay.

“Couple all of that with a compelling story led by an engaging lead protagonist and you have a brilliant game, an absolute must-buy for all PS4 owners.”

Related: Best PC games

The £20 add-on pack – Frozen Wilds – did one better, getting the full five stars in our review, where Dom called it “one of the best DLC packages on offer this year.”

Hopefully Frozen Wilds will make the jump to PC as well, then.

Alan was Deputy Editor of Alphr.com, senior Editor at Mediablaze and a Producer at Mousebreaker, and has freelanced widely for The New Statesman, CNET and Pocket Gamer. Alan currently writes news for …