Roku’s Voice Remote arrives in the UK

Roku has announced the launch of a new voice remote that allows users to control Roku compatible devices with, well, their voice.

One aspect about Roku products we’ve noted on in reviews is that not all of its TVs, soundbars and streamers come with voice control, which is odd given that Roku does support voice search.

But with the new Roku Voice Remote that all changes. Users can not only search for content such as movies, actors, directors and TV shows, with the new OS 10.5 update, you can dictate email addresses and passwords instead of using the onscreen keyboard (which is a time saver), as well as launch channels, TV series or even bring up your favourite music album to listen to.

The new Voice Remote also comes toting features such as control over TV power and volume controls, allowing for simultaneous control over a TV and Roku products (which is handy considering some Roku products don’t allow for that).

Its compatible with all Roku TV models. We’ve included a list of other products the remote is compatible with below.

Device Model Roku Streambar 9102 Roku Express 3900, 3930 Roku Express+ 3910, 3931 Roku HD 3932 Roku Express 4K 3940 Roku Express 4K+ 3941 Roku Streaming Stick 3600, 3800 Roku Streaming Stick+ 3810, 3811 Roku Streaming Stick 4K 3820 Roku Streaming Stick 4K+ 3821 Roku Premiere 3920, 4620 Roku Premiere+ 3921, 4630 Roku Ultra 4640, 4660, 4661, 4670, 4800 Roku Ultra LT 4662, 4801 Roku 2 4210 Roku 3 4200, 4230 Roku 4 4400

You can upgrade your Roku remote to the new Voice Remote right now. The remote is available from Amazon and Very for £19.99.