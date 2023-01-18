Returnal system requirements: The PC specs you need for this PS5 classic

The first major PS5 exclusive to arrive on PC will be the critically-acclaimed Returnal and it’ll touches down in less than a month.

The space-based roguelike third-person shooter was the first major AAA exclusive for the PS5 in early 2021 and now it’s crossing the isle to land on Microsoft’s Windows platform on February 15.

Sony has today announced the recommended specs for PC gamers who want to enjoy Housemarque’s fantastic title to the fullest, and those who just want to enjoy it at all on their gaming rig.

The minimum specs for the game include to play the game at 720p/60fps include (at least) an Nvidia GeForce GTX 1060 (6GB) or AMD Radeon RX 580 (8GB) and an Intel Core i5 6400 (4 core 2.7GHz) or AMD Ryzen 5 1500X (4 core 3.5GHz). You’ll need at least 16GB of DDR4 RAM, Windows 10 64-bit installed and 60GB of available storage.

If you want to go all the way up to the highest ray tracing-capable settings you’ll need the RTX 3080 Ti GPU (or higher) or the Radeon 6950 XT or better. The Intel i9-11900K (8-score 3.5GHxz) and AMD Ryzen 9 5900X (12 core 3.7GHz) CPUs will be the standard. To access the top performance you’ll need 32GB of DDR4 RAM, Windows 10 and 60GB of SSD storage.

You can see the full requirements, including recommended and epic, in the table below.

Sony is also pulling out the big guns in terms of supported features, like the Nvidia DLSS, AMD FSR image enhancing and upscaling technology, while there’s support for ultra wide 21:9 monitors, and ray tracing enabled for shadows and reflections.

Gamers will experience Dolby Atmos audio (provided it’s supported by your headphones), while you’ll be able to experience all of that bespoke haptic feedback from a PS5 DualSense controller, as well as mouse and keyboard input.

In our review of Returnal, we gave it a 4.5 score, concluding: “If you have a PS5 then you need Returnal. The game will absolutely trounce you with everything it’s got, but once the mechanics start to resonate and the overarching narrative gradually falls into place then it becomes near-impossible to put down. Returnal sets a new standard in the roguelike genre.”