Resident Evil 4 VR will launch on Oculus Quest 2 before Halloween

Ryan Jones By Ryan Jones
Computing and Gaming Editor

Facebook has revealed Resident Evil 4 VR will launch on 21 October exclusively on the Oculus Quest 2 headset, just in time for Halloween. 

The classic horror game, which originally launched back in 2005, will be updated for the Quest by studio Armature.

Not only will Resident Evil 4 get updated graphics, but it will also be adapted for VR with motion controls and a first-person perspective. Cutscenes and quick-time events will still be presented from a third-person perspective, however, and so won’t be updated for the VR platform. 

A gameplay demo shows that you’ll be able to interact with puzzles and levers with your hands, while also being capable of picking up in-game objects. You’ll even be able to pull a gun from your holster rather than selecting it from a menu.

Just like with most VR games, you’ll also be able to walk around the world of Resident Evil 4, but will also have the option of using the analogue stick and teleportation for traversal so you can play through the entire game while sitting down if you prefer.

Resident Evil 4 VR will be an exclusive for the Oculus Quest 2, which means owners of the original Quest headset unfortunately won’t be able to play it. This comes as a bit of a surprise, with the vast majority of Quest games supported by both platforms. There will be no support for Vive or PSVR headsets either. 

There’s unfortunately no news on when a Resident Evil 4 remake will land on consoles such as the PS5 and Xbox Series X, with previous reports (via Video Game Chronicles) indicating it may not see the light of day until 2023. 

But if you are keen to dive back into the original Resident Evil 4 as soon as possible, it’s currently available to play on PC, PS4, Xbox One and the Nintendo Switch.

